Bhoot Bangla Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan reunion DRIVES Rs 11 lakh sales ahead of April 17 release

Bhooth Bangla sees strong advance booking momentum with over 1,200 tickets sold and 11 lakh collected, as Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunite, driving massive pre-release buzz.

Bhoot Bangla Advance Booking: As Bhooth Bangla is officially set to revive the heyday of horror-comedy, the floodgates for full-scale bookings have opened on April 14, though the pace was accelerated far earlier. Superstar Akshay Kumar was shocked by the electrifying atmosphere at a huge promotional event in Delhi. He told the enthusiastic audience that he had never seen such overwhelming excitement in a mall in his 36-year career. This type of reaction is a blatant sign of the audience's intense nostalgia and faith in the legendary pairing of filmmaker Priyadarshan and actor Akshay Kumar, who are getting back together after a 14-year break after Khatta Meetha.

Bhoot Bangla advance booking

A very successful story is already being told by the stats from the ticketing sites. With over 5,090 tickets sold in a single 24-hour cycle and a significant increase in engagement with over 9,000 new interests, the movie has been trending as a Good Start on BookMyShow.

These numbers are noteworthy since they were recorded prior to the full nationwide booking being enabled today, even if just a few shows were listed. Experts in the industry are already making comparisons, pointing out that Bhooth Bangla is doing far better than Jolly LLB 3 since the mix of horror-comedy and nostalgia is obviously appealing to the general public.

Advance bookings cross 1,200 ticket mark

The response to the particular performance at national chains has been similarly positive. The film has already sold over 500 seats for its official opening day and approximately 700 tickets for the special paid previews in an incredibly short amount of time.

Even when block seats are taken out, this raises the first organic total to over 1,200 tickets, which is a noteworthy indication for the three days leading up to the release window. These early reservations have enabled the movie to surpass ₹11 lakh in advance receipts, proving the fans' sincere desire to see the first show of this epic reunion and demonstrating that demand is growing more quickly.

Paid previews to start on April 16

The concept of offering full advances just three days before to the paid previews is turning out to be a brilliant move as the booking window continues to accelerate. The audience is feeling pushed by this little opportunity to purchase tickets now rather than waiting until the weekend. The paid screenings are scheduled to start on April 16 and the movie will be released on April 17.

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