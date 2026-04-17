Bhoot Bangla Box Office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar-Wamiqa Gabbi starrer OPENS on decent note, earns Rs 1 crore

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, opens in theatres with 1 crore Day 1 collection. The horror-comedy sees strong advance bookings and a promising start amid competition from Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Bhoot Bangla Box Office collection day 1: Priyadarshan's highly awaited horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, finally opened in theatres today, April 17. Fans are quite excited about the movie, which is the pair's reunion after more than 15 years. Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta, and Asrani are also featured in the Bollywood movie. Fans are excited to see if the movie is a traditional Priyadarshan-style entertainment after seeing several promotions.

Having said that, let's have a look at how much money the movie has collected so far.

Bhoot Bangla box office collection day 1

As of Day 1, Bhooth Bangla is currently running across 3,478 shows and has collected a net of ₹1.00 crore, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹1.18 Cr and total India net to ₹1.00 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

Bhoot Bangla advance booking collection

With its Day 1 advance booking suggesting a respectable start, Bhooth Bangla has also demonstrated encouraging early trends at the box office. By Thursday afternoon, the movie had sold over 46,000 tickets across over 7,000 shows, earning about Rs 1.28 crore gross without block seats, which increases to over Rs 3.52 crore when block reservations are taken into account, according to figures from trade tracker Sacnilk.

Did Bhoot Bangla impact Dhurandhar 2?

The release of the Akshay Kumar film coincides with the wave of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Even in its fourth week, the Ranveer Singh-starrer is still doing quite well; thus, screen allocations for the two movies have been adjusted by theatres.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

More about Bhoot Bangla

Bhooth Bangla, which was originally scheduled to premiere on April 10, was pushed back a week, with paid previews commencing on April 16. The film, produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in partnership with Cape of Good Films and backed by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor, has obtained a CBFC U/A 16+ certification and has a runtime of 164.52 minutes.

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