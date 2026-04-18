Bhoot Bangla Box Office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar's film DETHRONES Dhurandhar 2 as film opens strong at Rs 23 crore globally

Bhoot Bangla box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy opens strong with 23.9 crore worldwide, beating expectations and ending Dhurandhar's top spot run.

Bhoot Bangla box office collection day 1: The film Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar has achieved successful box office results by collecting approximately ₹23.90 crore worldwide during its first day of release. The film has also taken over the top spot, ending the four-week run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Priyadarshan directed this horror-comedy, which achieved a first-day theatre release of ₹12.25 crore net earnings.

Bhoot Bangla box office collection day 1

The domestic net collection amounts to about ₹15.75 crore which includes paid preview shows that generated ₹3.50 crore. The opening achieved results that matched early predictions while slightly exceeding the estimated figure of ₹15 crore. The film has collected a total of ₹23.90 crore, including ₹18.90 crore from Indian markets and ₹5 crore from international markets, according to Sacnilk.

Bhoot Bangla ends Dhurandhar 2 reign

With its debut, Bhooth Bangla has overtaken Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which had been at the top for four weeks in a row. The Ranveer Singh film experienced a steep drop on Day 30, earning around Rs 2.70 crore net and Rs 3.24 crore gross.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is still posting a huge cumulative net total of Rs 1,105.82 crore despite the downturn.

Bhooth Bangla joins Akshay’s top 5 openers post COVID 19

Bhooth Bangla is presently among the top five biggest opening day grossers of Akshay Kumar's post-pandemic films. While 'Sooryavanshi' remains at number one with a projected Rs 26.29 crore revenue, 'Housefull 5' ranks second with a net collection of Rs 24 crore.

About Bhoot Bangla

After working on films like Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010), Priyadarshan is back with Akshay in Bhooth Bangla. Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta are also featured in the movie. Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor, the movie is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a branch of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in collaboration with Cape of Good Films.

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