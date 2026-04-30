Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 13: Akshay Kumar’s film remains STRONG, earns Rs 122 Crore

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 13: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy stays stable even though it faced weekday dip. Read on to know how much it earned on day 13.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 13: Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 13: Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy, which has been directed by Priyadarshan, had hit theatres on April 17. Despite facing tough competition from Dhurandhar 2 - which had released on March 19 - it managed to stay steady at the box office. Bhooth Bangla was also pitted against Hollywood blockbuster Michael, However, it continued to hold its ground.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 13 update

As reported by Sacnilk.com, on Day 13, Bhooth Bangla had collected a net of Rs 3.25 crore across 8,823 shows. With this, the film's total India gross collections stood at Rs 147.88 crore and total India net collections amounted to Rs 124.50 crore. Worldwide, the film collected Rs 0.75 crore on Day 13, and took its total overseas gross to Rs 51.50 Cr so far. With this, the film's worldwide collection amounted to Rs 199.38 Cr.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 12 update

As reported by the trade website Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla managed to earn Rs 4.35 crore net in India on day 12. With this, the film's domestic collection amounted to Rs 121.40 crore. The film was successful in earning Rs 84.40 crore in its first week, after it opened to Rs 12.25 crore. On its second Friday, Bhooth Bangla managed to earn Rs 5.75 crore and saw a spurt in weekend collections. On Saturday, it had earned Rs 10.75 crore, and on Sunday, Rs 12.50 crore. The film saw a drop on Monday, and brought its collection to Rs 3.65 crore. The film witnessed a spurt in collections on Tuesday, courtesy 15% occupancy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Wamiqa Gabbi celebrates her first Rs 100 crore film

Filmmaker Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar’s reunion with Bhooth Bangla may have got mixed review, but nothing could stop the film from earning over Rs 100 crore both domestically and worldwide. The milestone holds special significance for Wamiqa Gabbi as this is her first Rs 100 crore film. The actor took to social media express gratitude. Wamiqa posted a series of BTS pictures from the sets of Bhooth Bangla, and wrote, “My first 100 crore film. Grateful beyond words to @priyadarshan.official, @akshaykumar, @ektarkapoor and @f.a.a.r.a… along with the entire cast and crew who believed in this film and gave it everything. Bhooth Bangla is as much yours as it is ours.”

She further thanked her fans and added, “And to the audience… thank you for seeing it, feeling it, and slowly making space for it… and for me. ?? Every step here has been earned, learned, and deeply felt. This is just the beginning… I’ll keep showing up, keep growing, and keep entertaining you… always.”

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