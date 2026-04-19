Bhoot Bangla Box Office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan's film BEATS Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, earns Rs 60 crore worldwide

Bhooth Bangla shows strong box office growth, crossing 60 crore worldwide in two days, surpassing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opening but trailing Stree 2.

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 2: The horror-comedy film Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, who have worked together after a ten-year gap. The film hit theatres on April 17 and has received mixed to positive responses so far. Bhooth Bangla has started its box office performance with strong results. The film's first-day earnings have reached approximately ₹12.25 crore, with 1.3 lakh tickets sold. The company achieved successful advance ticket sales which generated ₹3.32 crore in gross revenue before the film's release.

Bhoot Bangla made momentum with paid previews

The film started building its momentum through paid previews which took place on Thursday. The film generated ₹3.50 crore net revenue from its paid previews which led to an optimistic opening day forecast. The gross collection from India has reached approximately ₹18.90 crore while the domestic net revenue has reached ₹15.75 crore.

The film has successfully surpassed the first-day box office performance of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which earned ₹14.50 crore on its opening day. This achievement gives Bhooth Bangla an initial lead in the horror-comedy competition.

Bhoot Bangla box office collection day 2

On Day 2, Bhooth Bangla collected a net of ₹19.00 Cr across 11,513 shows. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹42.00 Cr and total India net collections to ₹35.00 Cr so far. Overseas, the film collected ₹9.00 Cr on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to ₹18.50 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹60.50 Cr.

Bhoot Bangla lagged behind Thamma, Stree 2

When it comes to opening day receipts, Bhooth Bangla had a significant record to break in the horror-comedy genre. The top two films on the list are Maddock Films' Stree 2 (₹55 crore) and Thamma (₹24 crore).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

About Bhoot Bangla

Priyadarshan marks his collaboration with Akshay Kumar through Bhooth Bangla, which serves as their long-awaited reunion after they worked together on multiple hit films that include Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan and Khatta Meetha.

The film features an ensemble cast which includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Jisshu Sengupta.

Balaji Motion Pictures presents Bhooth Bangla as a production with Cape of Good Films. Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor serve as the film's producers.

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