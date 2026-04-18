Bhoot Bangla Box Office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar's film sees steady run but LAGS behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Thamma

Bhooth Bangla shows a strong 250% jump after previews, but Day 2 slowdown raises concerns as Akshay Kumar's film trails Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the box office.

Bhoot Bangla box office collection day 2: Bhoot Bangla, Akshay Kumar's new film, has begun its box office run with strong results after its first week of previews. The film witnessed a noticeable jump in collections on Friday, earning around Rs 12.15 crore across more than 12,000 shows. The total increase amounts to 250% because the film achieved Rs 12.15 crore after its preview collection which reached Rs 3.50 crore on April 16. On day 1, the film's total India gross reached about Rs 18.90 crore while the net domestic collection remains at Rs 15.75 crore. The film has acquired approximately Rs 23.90 crore in worldwide earnings to date.

Let's have a look at how much Bhoot Bangla collected on Day 2 (first Saturday)

Bhoot Bangla box office collection day 2

As of Day 2, Bhooth Bangla is currently running across 3,110 shows and has collected a net of ₹1.03 Cr, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹20.42 Cr and the total India net to ₹17.03 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

Bhoot Bangla opened with mixed response

The opening numbers show positive growth but Akshay Kumar's latest movie begins with mixed results because it shows different performance results. Jolly LLB 3 opened slightly higher at Rs 12.5 crore, while Housefull 5 achieved a better opening by generating approximately Rs 24 crore. Kesari Chapter 2 started with a lower box office total that reached Rs 7.76 crore. The film Bhooth Bangla establishes itself as his highest-opening movie since Sooryavanshi which earned approximately Rs 26.29 crore on its first day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Bhoot Bangla lags behind Thamma, Bhool Bhulaiya 2

The film still lags behind popular horror-comedy projects that achieved major success in the past. Thamma opened at Rs 24 crore last year, while Stree 2 set a massive benchmark with Rs 51.8 crore on day one. The film fell short of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which opened at Rs 14.11 crore and Rs 35.5 crore, respectively.

The film demonstrates positive growth throughout its duration, yet its future success depends on its ability to maintain present success levels.

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