Bhoot Bangla Box Office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar film SLOWS after strong opening, crosses Rs 38 crore

Bhooth Bangla sees a slowdown on Day 3 after a strong start, crossing 45 crore in India and 60 crore worldwide at the box office.

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: The movie Bhooth Bangla which stars Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi released in theatres on May 17 2026. The film earned 12.25 crore on its initial day of release and its earnings increased by more than 55% on its second day of distribution. The Indian box office total reached over Rs 40 crore when trade reports confirmed that day two collection reached around Rs 20 crore. The film earned Rs 60 crore through its international box office performance, according to Sacnilk. The horror comedy has established itself as a successful brand which continues to win audiences while Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' remains in cinema.

The movie Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, earned Rs 3.50 crore from paid screenings at theaters. The total amount reached Rs 15.75 crore after adding the day's collection of Rs 12.25 crore to the existing total. The movie achieved a net earning of Rs 19 crore on its second day which increased the domestic total to Rs 35 crore. The total gross collection for India after two days stands at Rs 42 crore.

How much did Bhoot Bangla collect on day 3?

As of Day 3, Bhooth Bangla is currently running across 3,712 shows and has collected a net of ₹3.07 Cr, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹45.62 Cr and total India net to ₹38.07 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

About Bhoot Bangla

Priyadarshan directed the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla which marks his return to work with Akshay Kumar after many years. The two actors have worked together to create multiple successful movies which include Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhagam Bhag. Their last collaboration was Khatta Meetha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The film includes a strong ensemble cast which features Akshay and Tabu and Paresh Rawal and Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav.

The film has created substantial pre-release excitement which it must now compete with box office success from Dhurandhar and Dacoit and Project Hail Mary and Ek Din.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more