Bhoot Bangla Box Office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s horror comedy sees STRONG weekend growth

Bhoot Bangla box office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's horror-comedy earns 66.91 crore in India, showing strong weekend growth and positive word-of-mouth.

Bhoot Bangla box office collection day 3: The horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla, which reunites Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after a ten-year separation, received favourable reviews. Over the first weekend, the movie grew and had a great debut. According to Sacnilk's most recent update, Bhooth Bangla has made ₹21.11 crore on its third day of release. Viewers are eager to see how Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's reunion can recreate the magic on film, as seen by the noticeable increase during the first two days and the strong word-of-mouth on social media.

Bhoot Bangla box office collection

As a result, India's entire gross receipts have reached ₹66.91 crore, while its total net income has reached ₹56.11 crore thus far. On its first day, Bhooth Bangla brought in ₹12.25 crore. In the meantime, the movie did well on Thursday, earning a net of ₹3.50 crore from paid screenings. The movie made ₹19 crore on its second day of release.

About Bhoot Bangla

After working on films like Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010), Priyadarshan is back with Akshay in Bhooth Bangla. Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta are also featured in the movie. Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor, the movie is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a branch of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in collaboration with Cape of Good Films.

The movie centres on Arjun (Akshay), who lives in London, and his sister (Mithila). Their grandpa unexpectedly leaves her a fortune and a palace. In order to prepare the palace for his sister's impending wedding, Arjun travels to Mangalpur, India. However, it is said that no one in the hamlet marries because Vadhusur comes and takes the wives. The remainder of the plot is formed by what transpires subsequently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

"This was the right film for both of us. We couldn't get the film till now because she was busy in her place, I was busy in my place, and Priyan sir was busy somewhere else. So, now you have got a chance. But now I will request Tabu ji and Priyan, sir, that you won't have this complaint," Akshay Kumar said at the trailer launch of the film. “I am working with Priyan sir after 14 years. I feel like after completing my vanvas (exile), I got a chance to work with him again, it felt like homecoming. He makes very clean, family-oriented films. His film doesn't have any kind of dirt... I enjoy working on such films with him. That is why I was very happy,” he added.

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