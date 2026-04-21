Bhoot Bangla Box Office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar starrer FAILS to pass Monday test, earns Rs 63 crore

Bhoot Bangla box office collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's film crosses 75 crore India gross and nears 100 crore worldwide after a strong opening weekend and steady weekday performance.

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection day 4: On its first weekend, Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla nearly reached the Rs 100 crore milestone at the global box office. Since it opened in theatres last Friday, the film has received positive reviews from the public. Now that the first weekday of its run at the box office has begun, it will be intriguing to see if the horror comedy does what it did over the previous three days.

Bhoot Bangla box office collection day 4

On its first day of release, the Priyadarshan flick brought in Rs 12.25 crore. On Day 2 and Day 3, respectively, the film earned Rs 19 crore and Rs 23 crore. In the meantime, the film made 28 crore abroad up to Day 3. As of Day 3, this increased the global gross collection to Rs 97.87 crore.

The Sacnilk report states that the movie is playing on 10,983 screens nationwide. The Akshay Kumar film has already earned Rs 5.10 crore on Day 4.

With that, the film's total net collection in India is Rs 63.10 crore, which includes the amount received from paid preview screenings. The overall domestic earnings total Rs 75.39 crore.

More about Bhoot Bangla

Priyadarshan directed the film, which stars Akshay Kumar. It also signals the return of the actor and director to a project after a long absence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

With its release, the film brought an end to Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 hegemony in theatres. Apart from Akshay, the cast includes Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi. It opened in cinemas on April 17, 2026, with paid previews set a day earlier on April 16, 2026.

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