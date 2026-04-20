Bhoot Bangla Box Office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy SLOWS DOWN on first Monday, earns Rs 58 crore

Bhoot Bangla box office collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy sees a Monday dip but maintains strong momentum after a solid weekend, nearing 100 crore worldwide.

Bhoot Bangla Box Office collection day 4: Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, opened in theatres on Friday and is doing very well at the box office. The movie has put a stop to Dhurandhar: The Revenge's theatrical domination by becoming the new popular hit and garnering significant traction with viewers. The horror comedy has received mixed reviews, although the box office reception has been more favourable. While some critics have pointed out plot errors, many audiences have praised the film's humour and original concept. Despite the present IPL season, the movie has managed to attract large family crowds to the big screen. Here's how much the movie collected on its first Monday (Day 4).

Bhoot Bangla box office collection day 4

As of Day 4, Bhooth Bangla is currently running across 2,300 shows and has collected a net of ₹0.29 crore, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹69.71 Cr and total India net to ₹58.29 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

How much Bhoot Bangla collected on day 3?

The Akshay Kumar film played 11,682 shows in India on the first Sunday following its release. According to a Sacnilk report, the movie made Rs 23 crore on its third day. As a result, India's overall gross revenues have increased to Rs 69.37 crore. India's net earnings, meanwhile, are Rs 58 crore.

The Priyadarshan film has made Rs 7 crore in foreign box office receipts. So far, revenue profits from overseas have totaled Rs 26.50 crore. As a result, the global gross collection now stands at Rs 95.87 crore.

About Bhoot Bangla

Akshay Kumar plays the main character in the Priyadarshan-directed movie. Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajesh Sharma, and the late Asrani are also featured in the film. Manoj Joshi, Zakir Hussain, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mithun Chakraborty, and others are among the cast members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

After nearly 16 years, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have reunited for a collaboration in the film. The year 2010 saw the release of Khatta Meetha, their final joint project.

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