Bhoot Bangla Box Office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy DIPS slightly, earns Rs 64 crore

Bhoot Bangla box office collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's film sees a weekday dip after crossing 100 crore worldwide, earning 64.98 crore net in India amid IPL season slowdown.

Bhoot Bangla Box Office collection day 5: The eagerly anticipated film Bhoot Bangla, which features Priyadharshan and Akshay Kumar, had its theatrical release on Friday April 18 2026. The horror-comedy film which stars Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi competes against Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar which has become the highest box office performer of all time. Bhooth Bangla achieved global revenue of Rs 100 crore after its successful opening weekend, even though Monday sales showed a decrease.

The IPL fever and audience conflicting sentiments have created a situation which makes these figures emerge as interesting. Let's have a look at how much the film collected on day 5 (first Tuesday),

Bhoot Bangla box office collection day 5

As of Day 5, Bhoot Bangla is currently running across 1,861 shows and has collected a net of ₹0.23 crore, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹77.61 Cr and total India net to ₹64.98 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Bhoot Bangla box office collection day 4

Weekday box office receipts for even the greatest blockbusters have decreased, and Akshay Kumar's Bhoot Bangla was no exception. Sacnilk reports that the film made Rs 6.75 crore net in India over 10,984 presentations on its first Monday, day 4, following a weekend increase. Compared to its Sunday net collection of Rs 23.00 crore, this is a massive 70.7% decline. India's net revenue from Bhoot Bangla as of day four is Rs 64.75 crore.

About Bhoot Bangla

The film has an ensemble cast and is packed with aspects of both a rib-tickling comedy and a horror thriller. The film has key parts for Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Manoj Joshi, Zakir Hussain, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Rajesh Sharma in addition to Akshay Kumar. The late legend Asrani, who died in October of last year, is also featured.

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