Bhoot Bangla Box Office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy maintains STRONG hold, earns Rs 84 crore

Bhoot Bangla Day 7 box office: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy nears 100 crore in India despite a dip, crossing 135 crore worldwide with strong first-week performance.

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 7: Bhoot Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, performed well at the box office in its first week of release in Indian theatres. Despite a considerable decline in income on its seventh day, the film maintained its box office performance, collecting over ₹95 crore domestically. Having said that, let's have a look at its day 7 collection.

Bhoot Bangla box office collection day 7

On Day 7, Bhooth Bangla collected a net of ₹5.15 Cr across 10,506 shows. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹99.95 Cr and total India net collections to ₹84.05 Cr so far. Overseas, the film collected ₹2.00 Cr on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to ₹35.50 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹135.45 Cr.

Bhoot Bangla had its greatest success on its first weekend of screening. The film had tremendous Saturday and Sunday growth as excellent audience reviews began to circulate on its first day of release.

The emotional appeal of witnessing Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's reunion after a long separation, according to trade analysts, was a significant element in attracting spectators to theatres.

According to reports, Bhoot Bangla made over ₹127 crore worldwide by Day 6, making it one of Akshay Kumar's most successful recent international releases.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Will Bhoot Bangla cross Rs 100 crore milestone?

The movie's next big goal is to cross the ₹100 crore domestic gross threshold, which currently seems doable. If the movie continues to draw the same number of people over its second weekend, it will achieve that milestone. Whether or not family viewers stick with the movie will depend on Friday's occupancy figures.

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