Bhoot Bangla cast fees: Akshay Kumar REDUCED his salary for Priyadarshan? Here's what we know

After a 14-year gap, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are reunited in Bhoot Bangla. Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, and Tabu play significant parts in the film. The cast's profits were revealed in a recent story.

Bhoot Bangla Cast Fees: Bhoot Bangla, which brings together Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 14 years, will be released in theatres on April 17. This horror-comedy, which will be released in 2026, features Paresh Rawal and Wamiqa Gabbi and Jisshu Sengupta and Rajpal Yadav and Tabu among its cast. The film holds special significance for Akshay, who has been seeking a major box-office success, as well as for Priyadarshan, who aims to revive his signature comedic style.

Did Akshay Kumar reduce his fees for Bhoot Bangla?

A recent report has revealed details about Akshay Kumar’s remuneration for Bhoot Bangla, noting that he agreed to a pay cut for the project. According to Koimoi, Akshay is focusing strongly on his return to the horror-comedy genre and adjusted his fee accordingly.

The cast’s earnings have also drawn attention. While Akshay reportedly took a substantial 28.5% pay cut compared to his previous film Jolly LLB 3, he remains the highest-paid actor in the cast by a wide margin. He was paid ₹70 crore for Jolly LLB 3, but reduced his fee to ₹50 crore for Bhoot Bangla.

Akshay, who is famous for keeping a share of his film earnings, probably accepted a lower salary to help control the overall expenses of the movie. Akshay's payment to Bhoot Bangla represents 42 per cent of the total 120 crore budget for the film.

Bhoot Bangla cast fees

The report states that Tabu accepted a pay cut of 16 per cent. She reportedly charged Rs 2.5 crore for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha instead of her original Rs 3 crore fee. The report shows that Tabu charges Rs 2.5 crore, which is 20 times less than Akshay's Rs 50 crore payment. Wamiqa is believed to have generated higher earnings than Paresh Rawal, who is an experienced actor. Rawal earned Rs 2 crore, while Wamiqa received Rs 3 crore. According to the Koimoi study, Rajpal Yadav earned between Rs 1 and Rs 1.5 crore, while Jisshu Sengupta received Rs 1 crore.

About Bhoot Bangla

The film follows Akshay Kumar, a guy who inherits a castle in rural Mangalpur. As he prepares for his sister's wedding there, strange unexplained events begin to occur, generating concern among the residents. He is compelled to investigate the property's fascinating history, uncovering mysteries and myths.

Akshay and Priyadarshan have previously worked together on films including Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, and Khatta Meetha.

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