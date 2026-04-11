Bhoot Bangla EXCLUSIVE: Rajpal Yadav opens up on REUNITING with Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, calls it 'nostalgic return for fans'

Bhoot Bangla brings back the classic comedy era as Rajpal Yadav shares his experience working again with Akshay Kumar under director Priyadarshan.

Rajpal Yadav has opened up about his experience reuniting with Akshay Kumar for the upcoming film Bhoot Bangla, which he describes as a nostalgic comedy that brings back the humour traditions from Bollywood's golden age. The film by Priyadarshan will be released on April 16, 2026. Rajpal Yadav, in an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife.com, shared about his friendship with Akshay Kumar and his reunion with the actor for Bhoot Bangla, which made him feel both "exciting" and "emotionally familiar." The two actors known for their comic timing in several earlier films will work together again to create a project which will showcase the appeal of traditional situational comedy.

Rajpal shared that Bhoot Bangla brought him to a comedic space which uses character-based and situational-based comedy instead of loud or forced humour. He suggested that the movie will restore the basic and pure elements which people used to recognize as typical features of mainstream Hindi comedies.

Rajpal Yadav on working with Akshay and Priyadarshan

When asked about reuniting with Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, Rajpal Yadav said, "I have been associated with Priyan Sir for the last 20 years. In between, Priyan Sir made fewer films here. But now Priyan Sir is full on."

He continued, "And when Akki paaji is there, I feel like I have 10 times more energy to work. The same attitude, the same passion to work. The work I did 10 years ago and the work I have done after 10 years, I feel like I have 10 times more energy. We have always been in touch with each other. But then Corona came. First lockdown, second lockdown, third lockdown. So whatever the atmosphere was there, a gap certainly came. But there was always a union..."

Rajpal Yadav on why era of comedies declined after 2010

Rajpal Yadav said, "In 2008, there was a worldwide recession in 2009. Then after that, there was a five to six months of multi-play protest. Then after that, the films that were made, Khatta Meetha was made. But after 2016-17, from 2015 to 2025, many things happened that delayed the time to make a film. Eight of my films were made in 2019, and all of them were made in 2022, 2023, and 2021. So actually, those films depend on the international environment."

So one film, Hangama 2, was made. It didn't do much work. But as soon as I heard about Bhoot Bangla, that this film is going to be made, I had this feeling from the first day that I would get a chance to do something good. And I got it. I got it in the film. To talk about a genuine film, not because of the actor, but because it is something to be seen."

About Bhoot Bangla

With Bhoot Bangla, Akshay Kumar will reunite with Priyadarshan. Apart from Khiladi Kumar, the film also features Wamiqa Gabbi as the female lead. Other cast include Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Tabbu an late Asrani in important roles. The film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Vimal Doshi, Faara Sheikh, and Vedant Vikaas Baali are co-producers of the movie.

Priyadarshan, Rohan Shankar, and Abilash Nair wrote the script for the film, while Divakar Mani is the cinematographer. Aakash Kaushik is the writer of the Bhooth Bangla screenplay. The music was composed by Pritam.

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