Bhoot Bangla opening day Box Office collection: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan's film opens STRONG with paid previews, eyes Rs 15 crore debut

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla opens strong with 3.50 3.75 crore from paid previews and is eyeing a 15 crore-plus opening. The film's buzz builds as Dhurandhar: The Revenge slows in its fifth week at the box office.

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, which Priyadarshan directed, has achieved a strong box office performance through its paid preview screenings, which generated positive results before its official release. Early estimates from Sacnilk suggest the film earned around ₹3.50–₹3.75 crore net from paid preview screenings across India. This figure has already exceeded initial expectations, which were in the ₹2.50–₹3 crore range.

Bhoot Bangla opens to positive response

The positive response is being linked to strong early buzz and favourable word of mouth, even before the film’s Friday release on April 17. Trade reports also point to a healthy turnout in major urban centres, supported by spot bookings and advance sales.

Bhoot Bangla opening day box office

With momentum building, Bhooth Bangla is now expected to open above ₹15 crore net on day one. Before the preview shows, early projections had placed it closer to ₹12.50 crore, similar to the opening trend of Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Dhurandhar slows as Bhooth Bangla releases

This impressive debut occurs around four weeks following the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. With an indisputable 4-week run at the domestic box office, the Dhurandhar sequel earned an estimated Rs 1,100 crore net and a global gross total of 1,7380 crore. The movie, which is now in its fifth week in theatres, has seen a drop in box office receipts, creating room for more recent films.

Depending on spot bookings and positive word-of-mouth this weekend, trade experts have already predicted that Bhoot Bangla's opening day figures might rise much higher.

Bhoot Bangla cast

The horror-comedy also features Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar and Rajesh Sharma in leading roles.

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