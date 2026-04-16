Bhoot Bangla paid previews at Rs 100? Where and when to watch Akshay Kumar's film in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Bhoot Bangla kicks off paid previews at 9 PM across Delhi-NCR, with strong advance bookings and high audience demand. Ticket prices start at Rs 100, offering moviegoers an early chance to enjoy the horror-comedy before its official release.

Bhoot Bangla Paid Preview: Moviegoers in the Delhi-NCR region will receive their first opportunity to watch Bhoot Bangla when the paid previews start at 9 PM today, according to BookMyShow listings. The upcoming late-night preview screening will take place in major theatres throughout Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, allowing viewers to watch the film before it officially premieres.

Bhoot Bangla paid previews to begin at 9 PM

The horror-comedy has created considerable excitement before its debut because fans want to see its combination of frightening and funny scenes on the cinema screen. The advance booking system started its operations earlier this week and multiple shows currently enjoy high attendance rates, particularly at premium multiplex theatres.

The cinema halls in popular areas of Delhi-NCR have planned several preview slots to meet expected demand. The film industry uses late-night paid previews because they help create positive word-of-mouth about the movie, which will be shown to more audiences during its upcoming release.

Bhoot Bangla paid preview ticket prices

Audiences now prefer fresh theatrical experiences which specifically include horror-comedy shows, so Bhoot Bangla will attract different audiences who come from urban youth and families who want to watch lighthearted shows.

The preview show tickets are still available through BookMyShow, which starts from as low as Rs 100, but viewers need to make early reservations because high demand will result in rapid sell-outs at important screening sites.

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