Bhoot Bangla teaser X review: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy gives fans Bhool Bhulaiyaa vibes? Netizens call it 'BLOCKBUSTER in making'

Bhoot Bangla teaser X review: Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla has finally unveiled its eagerly anticipated teaser. Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and the late Asrani are all featured in the film. Social media users are sharing their opinions about the teaser on X (Twitter).

Bhoot Bangla Twitter review

A netizen tweeted, "Gave slight Bhool Bhulaiyaa vibes, but Akshay Kumar really suits this kind of role. Overall a good teaser. #BhoothBanglaTeaser #BhootBangla (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Omg this #BhoothBanglaTeaser already feels like blockbuster vibes (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "The teaser is a surprise package for me.... Indeed ?? #BhoothBanglaTeaser is a classic comedy ride.... Seems like this is a big BLOCKBUSTER incoming (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Woww Y'all are not ready for #BhootBanglaTeaser guysss I am speechless.... Can't wait to watch the whole movie on 10th April #AkshayKumar❤️?? pic.twitter.com/d2eEaJYvf7 — Nikita Singh (@its_Nikki9) March 11, 2026

The spooky comedy timing we all missed from #AkshayKumar is BACK! ?? #BhootBanglaTeaser Reminds of how AKDHAY KUMAR used to make us laugh in his golden era.. Pure NOSTALGIA, wholesome entertainment ?? this looks like a WINNER. pic.twitter.com/uSKXYybalJ — Mohammed Sohail ♐ (@ItsSohailM) March 12, 2026

Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar reunite after...

There are huge hopes for Bhooth Bangla because it is the director-actor combination of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar's return. After more than 15 years, the two have reunited. Bhooth Bangla is also anticipated to be hilarious thanks to stars like Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani.

Bhoot Bangla to clash with Dacoit: A Love Story

The release date of Bhooth Bangla is April 10, 2026. Dacoit: A Love Story, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, will compete with it at the box office. Despite being a Telugu movie, it will also be dubbed and distributed in Hindi.

Bhoot Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2

However, Bhooth Bangla may have to deal with the Dhurandhar 2 tsunami at the box office more than Dacoit. Three weeks after Dhurandhar The Revenge, the Akshay Kumar film will hit theatres. That might thus have an impact on Bhooth Bangla. When Bhooth Bangla is released, the family audience may like to watch it.

When Dhurandhar was released in December of last year, it did well at the box office for almost a month, which had an impact on the box office receipts of subsequent releases.

