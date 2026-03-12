Bhoot Bangla trailer release: Makers to launch Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2?

It should be noted that Bhoot Bangla represents Priyadarshan's 19-year comeback to Hindi horror comedy with the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2007. In actuality, the film also depicts Priyadarshan's 16-year reunion with Akshay Kumar.

Bhoot Bangla Teaser Out: In 2025, Akshay Kumar had a busy year with a number of hit movies, including Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3. With his first release of the year, Akshay is now in the news. We are discussing Priyadarshan's Bhoot Bangla. The film, which was co-produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor, also features Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav in significant parts.

Bhoot Bangla teaser out

It should be noted that Bhoot Bangla represents Priyadarshan's 19-year comeback to Hindi horror comedy with the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2007. In actuality, the film also depicts Priyadarshan's 16-year reunion with Akshay Kumar. Bhoot Bangla has undoubtedly been one of the year's most eagerly awaited releases. Also, the film's creators have released the teaser of Bhoot Bangla on March 12, and the film will be released on April 10.

The actor recently teased the movie on social media, hinting at the eerie yet entertaining mayhem that viewers might expect. The actor wrote, ""One haunted Bangla and a whole lot of chaos. Stay tuned, because the #BhoothBanglaTeaser drops today! #BhoothBangla in cinemas on 10th April 2026"

One haunted Bangla and a whole lot of chaos ??‍♀️ Stay tuned, because the #BhoothBanglaTeaser drops today!#BhoothBangla in cinemas on 10th April 2026 ? pic.twitter.com/VEc7BHm6Kw — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 12, 2026

Bhoot Bangla trailer to drop with Dhurandhar 2?

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Bhooth Bangla trailer will likely premiere with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 which is releasing on March 19, 2026. "The trailer cut is locked and the team is extremely confident about it. The idea is to create strong digital chatter first and then capitalize on the theatrical footfalls of Dhurandhar 2," revealed a source close to the development to the publication.

Fans excited for Bhoot Bangla

As the teaser announcement spreads across social media, fans have been expressing excitement and curiosity about what the horror-comedy has in store. With Akshay Kumar known for his comic timing and larger-than-life screen presence, expectations are high for Bhooth Bangla, which is slated to arrive in cinemas on April 10, 2026.

