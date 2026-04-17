Bhoot Bangla X Review: Akshay Kumar LAUDED for comic-horror comeback, fans and critics call it 'Perfect mix of chills and laughs'

Social media reviews of Bhoot Bangla praise Akshay Kumar's standout performance in this Priyadarshan-directed horror-comedy. Trade analysts and fans highlight its mix of chills, humour, and an engaging supernatural storyline.

Bhoot Bangla X Review: Early responses from viewers and trade analysts have already begun to flood social media since the paid previews of Bhooth Bangla commenced on April 16. The Priyadarshan-directed Akshay Kumar film appears to have connected with viewers who appreciate a blend of comedy and horror.

Bhoot Bangla Twitter review

Ramesh Bala, a trade analyst, gave a thorough analysis of X, describing it as a multi-layered supernatural narrative. He wrote, "It unfolds as a layered supernatural tale rooted in the eerie legend of Vadhusur and a village long possessed by his dark presence, including the haunted bungalow itself. Beneath the horror lies an intriguing backstory that slowly reveals itself, adding depth and emotional weight to the narrative."

What did critics say about Bhoot Bangla?

He further highlighted the film's unique emotional angle and humour, adding, "What truly stands out is how the film explores the unusual relationship between the ghost and the living characters, blending fear with humor in a way that keeps you invested.. #AkshayKumar delivers one of his career-best performances, effortlessly switching between sharp comic timing and intense moments. His punchlines land perfectly, and his presence drives the film throughout. Supporting him brilliantly are #PareshRawal and #RajpalYadav, who elevate the first half with their impeccable comic chemistry, making it thoroughly entertaining."

#BhoothBangla : ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ It unfolds as a layered supernatural tale rooted in the eerie legend of Vadhusur and a village long possessed by his dark presence, including the haunted bungalow itself. Beneath the horror lies an intriguing backstory that slowly reveals itself, adding… pic.twitter.com/LcqcfRGM62 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 15, 2026

Film's narration is praised

The film's story development and direction were also commended by Ramesh Bala. "The interval point hits hard with genuine goosebumps, and from there, the film steadily unravels its mysteries, keeping the audience hooked till the very end. The direction ensures a smooth balance between horror, comedy, and suspense, while the entire cast delivers commendable performances..If you loved #BhoolBhulaiyaa (2007), this film taps into a similar nostalgic charm, backed by a team that clearly understands the genre."

Taran Adarsh praises Bhoot Bangla

Trade expert Taran Adarsh echoed similar sentiments, calling the film a largely engaging entertainer. He wrote, "An entertainer that works for most parts... The #AkshayKumar - #Priyadarshan combo doesn't disappoint - the chills and chuckles are in equal measure. The initial sequences may give an impression that #BhoothBangla borrows from #RajkumarKohli's massive hit #JaaniDushman [1979; #SunilDutt, #SanjeevKumar, #ShatrughanSinha, #Jeetendra], but the similarities end with the newly-wed brides being targeted."

He added that the film balances its tonal shifts well, "#BhoothBangla blends horror and comedy across its 2.45-hour narrative, with the first half leaning towards humour, while the post-interval portions delve into a darker past. The humour works, although a few sequences may come across as slightly naughty... It's the eerie atmosphere that forms the backbone, while the attention-grabbing VFX enhances the film's visual appeal."

#OneWordReview...#BhoothBangla: ENTERTAINER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐️½

An entertainer that works for most parts... The #AkshayKumar - #Priyadarshan combo doesn't disappoint – the chills and chuckles are in equal measure. #BhoothBanglaReview The initial sequences may give an impression… pic.twitter.com/oCGAGEaP3P — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2026

Taran Adarsh also appreciated the performances, especially Akshay Kumar's. "#AkshayKumar is in top form... His comic timing, expressions, and effortless switch between fear and humour are a delight to watch. #Tabu is effective, although an actress of her calibre deserved more power-packed moments... #WamiqaGabbi barely gets any scope... Ditto for #MithilaPalkar, who has limited screen time. It's #PareshRawal and #RajpalYadav who deliver several laugh-out-loud moments - both excel... The late #Asrani leaves a mark."

How netizens reacted to Akshay Kumar starrer

Early audience reactions have also been largely positive. One social media user wrote, "Bhooth Bangla hits hard. A perfect mix of comedy, suspense & action, and the chemistry between Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, and Paresh Rawal is pure magic. The climax will leave you stunned."

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