ENG हिन्दी
Add Bollywood Life as a Preferred SourceAdd bollywoodlife as a Preferred Source
Google News   Follow Us
  • Home
  • News and Gossip
  • Bhoot Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2: Akshay Kumar OPENS UP on clash with Ranveer Singh's film ahead of Apri...

Bhoot Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2: Akshay Kumar OPENS UP on clash with Ranveer Singh's film ahead of April 10 release, says 'Wo adult film hai'

Akshay Kumar praises Dhurandhar: The Revenge for its record-breaking box office run, calling it a family-friendly hit, while addressing the clash with his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla and highlighting the benefits for the industry.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 24, 2026 10:35 AM IST

Bhoot Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2: Akshay Kumar OPENS UP on clash with Ranveer Singh's film ahead of April 10 release, says 'Wo adult film hai'

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has been doing well at the box office. The audience's reaction to the movie is now overwhelming. Akshay Kumar, who is preparing for his horror comedy Bhooth Bangle, recently spoke out about the conflict at the box office. In addition to complimenting the movie, the actor insisted that it is a family-friendly production.

Also Read
Dhuandhar 2: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film sparks panic in Pakistan? Nabeel Gabol seen in bulletproof car after Rakesh Bedi's Jameel Jamali sparks suspicion

What did Akshay Kumar say about Bhoot Bangla-Dhurandhar 2 clash?

Akshay Kumar was spotted responding to the conflict at the box office in an interview with IANS. He said, “Bhooth Bangla is meant for a broader audience, including children and families. Wo film realism par hai, wo action hai aur wo adult film hai ye family film hai. Hamare liye toh bohot achchii baat hai ki saari filmein chale, industry ke liye achi baat hai."

Also Read
Dhurandhar 2: THIS Ranveer Singh co-star can't AFFORD Rs 500 ticket? His real-life story leaves netizens shocked

He also praised Dhurandhar 2, “I am very happy that the film Durandhar is running so well and attracting such large audiences. This film has taken Indian cinema to a new level, which is very encouraging. Three weeks is usually sufficient, and here we are talking about 21 days… This is good for the industry and also gives you opportunities to do more interviews. If films don’t perform, there would be no platform for such interactions"

Also Read
Dhurandhar 2 VIRAL clip REVEALS this BIG mistake in Ranveer Singh’s film; fans call Aditya Dhar ‘legend’ but why?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

About Dhurandhar 2

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is making waves at the box office, creating history with back-to-back ₹100 crore days in Hindi. The film’s record-breaking run has sparked huge buzz across the film industry. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller achieved a rare feat by collecting ₹100 crore net in Hindi on Saturday and repeating it on Sunday—something very few films in Indian cinema have managed.

The numbers demonstrate the movie's success but audience reactions and exceptional performances provide additional proof of its accomplishment. Dhundhar 2 will achieve great success because of its wide reach and strong box office performance and the dramatic elements it contains.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Akshay Kumar Bhoot Bangla Bhoot Bangla Vs Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 Ranveer Singh