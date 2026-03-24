Bhoot Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2: Akshay Kumar OPENS UP on clash with Ranveer Singh's film ahead of April 10 release, says 'Wo adult film hai'

Akshay Kumar praises Dhurandhar: The Revenge for its record-breaking box office run, calling it a family-friendly hit, while addressing the clash with his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla and highlighting the benefits for the industry.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has been doing well at the box office. The audience's reaction to the movie is now overwhelming. Akshay Kumar, who is preparing for his horror comedy Bhooth Bangle, recently spoke out about the conflict at the box office. In addition to complimenting the movie, the actor insisted that it is a family-friendly production.

What did Akshay Kumar say about Bhoot Bangla-Dhurandhar 2 clash?

Akshay Kumar was spotted responding to the conflict at the box office in an interview with IANS. He said, “Bhooth Bangla is meant for a broader audience, including children and families. Wo film realism par hai, wo action hai aur wo adult film hai ye family film hai. Hamare liye toh bohot achchii baat hai ki saari filmein chale, industry ke liye achi baat hai."

He also praised Dhurandhar 2, “I am very happy that the film Durandhar is running so well and attracting such large audiences. This film has taken Indian cinema to a new level, which is very encouraging. Three weeks is usually sufficient, and here we are talking about 21 days… This is good for the industry and also gives you opportunities to do more interviews. If films don’t perform, there would be no platform for such interactions"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

About Dhurandhar 2

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is making waves at the box office, creating history with back-to-back ₹100 crore days in Hindi. The film’s record-breaking run has sparked huge buzz across the film industry. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller achieved a rare feat by collecting ₹100 crore net in Hindi on Saturday and repeating it on Sunday—something very few films in Indian cinema have managed.

The numbers demonstrate the movie's success but audience reactions and exceptional performances provide additional proof of its accomplishment. Dhundhar 2 will achieve great success because of its wide reach and strong box office performance and the dramatic elements it contains.

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