Bhoot Bangla Worldwide collection day 3: Akshay Kumar's film nears Rs 100 crore; BEATS Sarfira, Mission Raniganj and Selfiee

Bhoot Bangla worldwide collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's film nears 100 crore globally, crosses 58 crore in India, and outperforms his recent releases with strong weekend growth.

Bhoot Bangla Worldwide Collection Day 3: The Priyadarshan-directed film Bhooth Bangla has managed to escape getting caught up in the Dhurandhar craze and is doing well at the box office, suggesting that the choice to delay its release from April 10 to April 17 was advantageous. In only four days, the Akshay Kumar film has made over Rs 95 crore worldwide, surpassing the earnings of some of the actor's previous films, including Sarfira (Rs 33.91 crore), Mission Raniganj (Rs 46 crore), and Selfiee (Rs 24.60 crore).

Bhoot Bangla box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla achieved an India nett collection of Rs 23 crore on Sunday, April 19, bringing its total domestic profits to Rs 58 crore, exceeding the Rs 50 crore mark in India as well. The horror comedy debuted at Rs 12.25 crore on Friday after earning Rs 3.75 crore from paid screenings on Thursday. Its domestic revenue therefore, increased dramatically on Saturday, hitting Rs 19 crore. The current global gross for Bhooth Bangla is Rs 95.87 crore.

As of Day 4, Bhooth Bangla is currently running across 2,300 shows and has collected a net of ₹0.29 crore, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹69.71 Cr and total India net to ₹58.29 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

Akshay Kumar hasn't had a true box office hit in a long time, so it's unclear if the horror comedy will be the break he's been waiting for. Housefull 5 made Rs 31 crore and Rs 32.50 crore on its first Saturday and Sunday, respectively, while Bhooth Bangla's present performance is respectable. Globally, it brought in Rs 288.67 crore.

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Bhoot Bangla doing better than Kesari Chapter 2?

But compared to Kesari Chapter 2, which made Rs 9.75 crore and Rs 12 crore on its first Saturday and Sunday, Bhooth Bangla performed better. The historical courtroom drama movie made Rs 145.01 crore at the box office, suggesting that the horror comedy would do at least that.

What do critics say about Bhoot Bangla's box office?

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Bhooth Bangla box office update, “Bhooth Bangla records its biggest single day on Sunday, wrapping up the weekend on a high… Occupancy across metros, non-metros, and mass pockets saw an excellent turnaround – particularly on Saturday, and even more so on Sunday. All eyes are now on Monday – a working day – as the hold will determine its future trend and whether it can emerge as a success story. With no major releases until rajashivaji [1 May 2026], it enjoys a clear window to build a strong total.”

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