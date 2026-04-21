Bhoot Bangla Worldwide collection day 4: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy holds STRONG overseas, crosses Rs 100 crore globally

Bhoot Bangla worldwide collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy crosses 100 crore globally, stays strong overseas despite a sharp Monday dip after a solid opening weekend.

Bhoot Bangla worldwide collection: The opening weekend of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's new horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla showed commercial success through audience satisfaction which resulted in high numerical achievements. The movie experienced a typical weekday attendance decline after its first Monday when box office revenues decreased. The box office performance of the movie continues to maintain its current status despite experiencing a decline. Bhoot Bangla reached a total worldwide collection of approximately ₹106.34 crore after its fourth day. The film achieved net earnings of ₹64.75 crore in India while its total gross reached ₹77.34 crore.

The first day of the week (Monday) showed a significant decrease in performance when compared to the earlier weekend increase. The film generated ₹6.75 crore net revenue through 10,984 screenings across India, which maintained 14% audience occupancy rates. The total revenue from Sunday dropped to ₹6.75 crore which represented a 70.7% decline from the previous day's ₹23 crore total.

Bhoot Bangla worldwide collection day 4

Overseas business continued to help Bhooth Bangla's box office collection on Day 4. On its fourth day, the film grossed ₹2.50 crore in overseas markets. The international gross increased to ₹29.00 Cr, bringing the worldwide total to above ₹102 crore.

Bhoot Bangla demonstrated its peak performance during its first four days which reached higher levels on the weekend before experiencing the typical Monday decrease. The film has already achieved strong box office results from its domestic and international markets so its weekday performance will determine the extent of its total earnings potential.

More about Bhoot Bangla

The plot of Bhooth Bangla focuses on Akshay Kumar's character Arjun Acharya, who arranges a lavish wedding for his sister Meera, played by Mithila Palkar. His estranged grandpa left his family their ancestral house in Mangalpur, where he hosts the great celebration. He is unaware that the place is haunted, though.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Apart from Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the movie also has Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Manoj Joshi, Zakir Hussain, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Rajesh Sharma, among others, in pivotal roles. It also have the late actor Asrani, who passed away in October 2025.

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