Piracy strikes another Bollywood film. Saif Ali Khan, , , -starrer Bhoot Police released on Disney+ Hotstar on September 10 and it has already been leaked online. The horror comedy has become the latest victim of piracy and it is now available for free download in HD quality on Tamilrockers and other piracy websites.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, Bhoot Police was earlier slated to release on a different date, but the release was preponed by a week. Sadly, the makers have not been able to save it from falling into the hands of these piracy websites, which have made the film available out there for free.

Due to the pandemic, a lot of films are not releasing in the theatres and taking the OTT route, so while there is no effect on Box office numbers for these films due to the online leaks, the OTT platforms paying a hefty amount for a digital premiere, certainly stand to lose.

Bhoot Police is about two brothers played by Saif and Arjun who get people rid of ghosts in exchange of money. The two get a project in a remote village, which will change their lives and beliefs forever. The film has got mixed reviews and is being heavily compared to other films of the genre like Stree, Roohi, (which also starred Saif Ali Khan). While Bhoot Police is available to watch free online and download in HD quality, we recommend that viewers watch content on authorized OTT platforms only and stay away from these piracy and torrent sites.

Sadly, Bhoot Police is not the only film that has become the victim of piracy. South film Tuck Jagadish, starring Natural star Nani, Thalaivii starring have also been leaked online for free download on Tamilrockers and other piracy sites. Sometime ago, ’s Bell Bottom, ’s Bhuj The Pride Of India, and ’s Chehre were also leaked online.

Coming back to Bhoot Police, the film promises fun moments and spooky twists and also stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles.