Piracy strikes another Bollywood film. Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam-starrer Bhoot Police released on Disney+ Hotstar on September 10 and it has already been leaked online. The horror comedy has become the latest victim of piracy and it is now available for free download in HD quality on Tamilrockers and other piracy websites. Also Read - Bhoot Police movie review: Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor's desi take on Scooby Doo makes for some harmless, spooky fun
Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, Bhoot Police was earlier slated to release on a different date, but the release was preponed by a week. Sadly, the makers have not been able to save it from falling into the hands of these piracy websites, which have made the film available out there for free. Also Read - Before Bhoot Police releases, here are the 5 best Bollywood horror comedies you can watch right now on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar
Due to the pandemic, a lot of films are not releasing in the theatres and taking the OTT route, so while there is no effect on Box office numbers for these films due to the online leaks, the OTT platforms paying a hefty amount for a digital premiere, certainly stand to lose. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor gets inspired by BFF Ranveer Singh, buys the same swanky SUV in the similar colour
Bhoot Police is about two brothers played by Saif and Arjun who get people rid of ghosts in exchange of money. The two get a project in a remote village, which will change their lives and beliefs forever. The film has got mixed reviews and is being heavily compared to other films of the genre like Stree, Roohi, Go Goa Gone (which also starred Saif Ali Khan). While Bhoot Police is available to watch free online and download in HD quality, we recommend that viewers watch content on authorized OTT platforms only and stay away from these piracy and torrent sites.
Watch Bhoot Police Trailer:
Sadly, Bhoot Police is not the only film that has become the victim of piracy. South film Tuck Jagadish, starring Natural star Nani, Thalaivii starring Kangana Ranaut have also been leaked online for free download on Tamilrockers and other piracy sites. Sometime ago, Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj The Pride Of India, Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan’s Chehre were also leaked online.
Coming back to Bhoot Police, the film promises fun moments and spooky twists and also stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles.
