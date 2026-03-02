Bhooth Bangla: As Kartik Aaryan trends, Akshay Kumar reclaims his OG entertainer crown with Ram Ji Aake

Akshay's impeccable comedic timing, along with filmmaker Priyadarshan's knack for flawless direction makes for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Akshay Kumar is often lauded for being Bollywood's most popular and versatile entertainers. With a career spanning over 30, Akshay Kumar has established himself as a bankable star who has consistently delivered films across all genres. From action-packed thrillers to entertaining comedies and films exploring social issues, Akshay Kumar has shows his versatility as a star. For his upcoming film, Akshay Kumar has collaborated with acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan. For the unversed, this actor-director duo has delivered several hit films that blend humor, comedy, and entertaining storylines. This is why their partnership is a proven formula for commercial success.

Akshay-Priyadarshan: A guaranteed Box Office winner

The iconic duo of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's first major success started with their popular film Hera Pheri which had released in 2000. It emerged as a cult classic and set the tone for a new wave of comedy films in Hindi cinema. After this success, came Garam Masala which had released in 2005. In 2007, both Akshay and Priyadarshan showcased their versatility by merging psychological suspense with comedy. Movies including Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and De Dana Dan further reinforced the success of their collaboration. The duo is back after a 14-year hiatus with the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla.

Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge proves Akshay is a complete entertainer

The makers recently unveiled the film’s latest song, Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge. And with this the fans have understood what the film has to offer - complete entertainment. The actor dnaces to the viral song with ghosts of every type in this Bhooth Bangla universe. The song's lyrics read, “Kaala Bhooth, Gora Bhoot, Chota Bhooth, Lamba Bhooth, Bhai Bhooth, Behna Bhoot…”. What comes next is “Bhooth aaya padho chalisa re”. The track also stands out for its quirky choreography, culminating in an energetic rap segment by Mellow D at the end. An independent industry source tells BollywoodLife, “Akshay Kumar’s performance in ‘Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge’ reaffirms why he has long been regarded as Bollywood’s original entertainer. While the current generation of stars, including Kartik Aaryan, are celebrated for viral hook steps, Akshay’s energy, dance precision, and screen command in this track operate at a completely different level. The song clearly shows the OG reclaiming his throne.”

