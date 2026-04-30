Bhooth Bangla box office collection: Akshay Kumar-Wamiqa Gabbi starrer faces slight lull, marches toward Rs 150 Crore

How much could Akshay Kumar's much-loved horror comedy earn after two weeks? We get you the answer.

Bhooth Bangla continues to grab eyeballs at the box office. The film remains special because it brings Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan back together after 14 long years. To put it honestly, fans are in love with Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan reunion. What has added to the buzz around the film is Priyadarshan making his return to Hindi horror-comedy after almost two decades. This is why the film gives away a strong nostalgia factor. What has further worked in the film's favour is the fresh pairing of Akshay Kumar with Wamiqa Gabbi.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 14

As reported by the Sacnilk report, on Day 14 (which is also Thursday), the film managed to earn Rs0.84 crore (live) so far. The film had about 4,104 shows running and witnessed an overall occupancy of 9.0%..

On its 13th day, the film could earn about Rs 3.25 crore net in India, as reported by the industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film's worldwide collection amounted to Rs 199.38 crore. The domestic net collection of Bhooth Bangla stood at Rs 124.5 crore. In terms of box office performance, Bhoot Bangla was successful in surpassing the collections of several recent Akshay Kumar releases. It had raced past Kesari Chapter 2, which managed to earn Rs 110.76 crore gross. It was also ahead of Jolly LLB 3 which earned Rs 140.14 crore and Sky Force that earned Rs 135.51 crore. However, it hasn't beaten the collection of Housefull 5, which recorded a lifetime India gross of Rs 218.42 crore. Akshay Kumar starrer opened with Rs 3.75 crore in previews. During first weekend, it gained strong momentum and earned Rs 12.25 crore on Friday. On Saturday, it earned Rs 19 crore, and Rs 23 crore on Sunday. During second week, the collections saw fluctuations. On day 9, it earned Rs 10.75 crore and Rs 12.50 crore on Day 10. But weekday numbers saw a drop again of about 3-4% range.

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About The Film

The film Bhoot Bangla also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. The horror comedy is set inside a mysterious palace. This is where weird supernatural events happen during a wedding.

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