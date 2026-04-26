Bhooth Bangla Box Office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar's film BEATS Kesari 2, can it surpass Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

Bhooth Bangla box office Day 10: Akshay Kumar's horror comedy crosses Rs 101 crore in India and beats Kesari 2 lifetime total. Let's find out how much the movie collected in day 10.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 10: Following a week at the box office, Bhooth Bangla extended its run on day 9 (second Saturday) with a net collection of Rs 10.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings the overall India gross to Rs 120.10 crore, with the net collection at Rs 100.90 crore. Notably, the film recovered slightly on day 9 following two rather poor days, day 7 (Rs 5.5 crore) and day 8 (Rs 5.75 crore). The film has made Rs 161.60 crore worldwide to far.

On day nine, the movie had an overall occupancy rate of 24.29 percent. Regionally, Delhi-NCR had the most shows (958), with a 25.5% occupancy rate. Mumbai followed with 704 performances and a slightly better occupancy rate of 28.3 percent.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 10

As of Day 10, Bhooth Bangla is currently running across 1,583 shows and has collected a net of ₹0.36 crore, as per Sacnilk's early estimates. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹120.53 Cr and total India net to ₹101.26 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

Bhooth Bangla defeats Kesari 2

Till date, Bhooth Bangla has outperformed Kesari 2, exceeding its lifetime gross of Rs 110.76 crore. However, it trails several of Akshay Kumar's major films, such as Jolly LLB 3 (Rs 140.14 crore), Housefull 5 (Rs 218.42 crore), and Sky Force (Rs 135.51 crore). It also trails several blockbuster horror comedies from recent years, such Thama (Rs 161.09 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 216.5 crore), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (Rs 311.35 crore).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Bhooth Bangla vs Michael

The Hollywood release Michael, which is based on Michael Jackson's life, is giving some competition to the movie. It also faces competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, which has made Rs 1,345.6 crore so far and is still stable after a month in theatres. Bhooth Bangla's performance on day ten and its ability to complete its second weekend on a higher note are still up in the air.

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