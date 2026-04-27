Bhooth Bangla Box Office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy continues WINNING streak, earns Rs 113 crore

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla shines at the box office on Day 10 with Rs 12.50 crore earnings, taking its worldwide total to Rs179.48 crore amid strong audience response.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla was released during the time when Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge was achieving strong box office results. The action movie appeared to have box office success until the horror-comedy film acquired screen time and drew in substantial crowds. Bhooth Bangla has maintained its successful theatrical performance since its release.

The film received mixed critical reviews, but audiences have reacted positively to it. The combination of comedy elements and spooky elements with early 2000s nostalgia has brought the film success. The movie has achieved success through its appeal to families and fans of Akshay Kumar, who are watching the film in theatres.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 10

The movie showed excellent box office performance on its tenth day through increased ticket sales. The movie generated ₹12.50 crore net revenue in India which represented a 16.3% increase from its Day 9 earnings of ₹10.75 crore. The positive jump indicates that the film receives advantages through its good word of mouth and the increase of viewers during the weekend.

The film achieved these earnings through 9498 performances, which occurred throughout the country. The film's total gross collection in India has reached ₹134.98 crore, while the net collection in India now amounts to ₹113.40 crore. These figures demonstrate that the movie ranks among Akshay Kumar's most successful films from recent times.

Bhooth Bangla worldwide collection

The film is performing well at international markets. The movie generated international earnings of ₹3 crore on its tenth day. The total international earnings now amount to ₹44.50 crore. The film has achieved a total worldwide revenue of ₹179.48 crore.

About Bhooth Bangla

Priyadarshan directs Bhooth Bangla, which marks his reunion with Akshay Kumar in 14 years. The duo has previously delivered several fan-favourite films such as Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and De Dana Dan. Their reunion was one of the biggest reasons for the excitement around this release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The cast of the movie includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, and late actor Asrani.

Bhooth Bangla had its theatrical release on April 17 2026, after experiencing multiple delays. The movie organised paid preview shows, which took place one day before the official release on April 16.

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