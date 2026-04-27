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Bhooth Bangla Box Office collection day 11: Akshay Kumar starrer stays STRONG, eyes beating Housefull 5 record

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla stays strong on Day 11 with steady box office numbers, beats three recent hits worldwide, and continues its successful run in theatres.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: April 27, 2026 2:21 PM IST

Bhooth Bangla Box Office collection day 11: Akshay Kumar starrer stays STRONG, eyes beating Housefull 5 record
Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 11

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 11: Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla completed its second Sunday in theatres with another strong performance, showing that the film is still attracting audiences. The horror-comedy maintains its box office performance because it faces no competition from new films which have become available to theatres. The film will have its upcoming week because no major films will release until Raja Shivaji and Ek Din start showing on May 1.

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Bhooth Bangla benefits most from its ability to maintain consistent performance throughout its entire runtime. The film has achieved consistent financial results because its everyday revenue distribution shows typical patterns. The film has maintained its audience base because it has reached a minimum daily intake of ₹5.5 crore during its first ten days of release.

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Bhooth Bangla Box Office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar's film BEATS Kesari 2, can it surpass Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 11

As of Day 11, Bhooth Bangla is currently running across 2,915 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.40 crore, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 135.45 crore and total India net to Rs 113.80 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

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Bhooth Bangla worldwide collection day 10

The Akshay Kumar starrer generated ₹12.50 crore net earnings in India on its second Sunday, according to trade reports. The total India net earnings reached the amount of ₹113.40 crore. The film has reached total gross earnings of ₹134.98 crore in India and ₹44.50 crore in international markets. The total worldwide gross earnings of the company amount to ₹179.48 crore.

The film's producers Balaji Motion Pictures confirmed that the movie achieved ₹150.05 crore in India net collections according to their official financial records. The film demonstrates strong commercial performance, which establishes it as one of Akshay Kumar's most prosperous films made during the last few years.

Bhooth Bangla beats 3 hits, eyes Housefull 5

Bhooth Bangla has achieved higher worldwide earnings than three of Akshay Kumar's recent movies, which include Kesari Chapter 2 (₹145.01 crore), Sky Force (₹150.01 crore), and Jolly LLB 3 (₹171.64 crore). This film establishes a pivotal comeback success for the actor.

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The current speed of operations makes it challenging for Housefull 5 to achieve worldwide success beyond its present level. The film generated worldwide revenue of ₹288.67 crore.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Bhooth Bangla Box Office Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 11 Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 11 Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Collection