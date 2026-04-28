Bhooth Bangla Box Office collection day 11: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy maintains GOOD run, nears Rs 120 crore

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 11: Priyadarshan's horror-comedy earns Rs 188.75 crore worldwide, nears Rs 200 crore mark.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla maintains its box office performance throughout its second week of theatrical release. The horror-comedy attracted audiences again on Sunday after a successful second weekend. The movie experienced its first major audience decline which affected box office revenues on the Monday that followed.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 11

According to Sacnilk estimates, Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 3.65 crore on Day 11, across 8,755 shows in India. The film achieved an impressive collection of Rs 12.50 crore on its second Sunday. The Monday drop was around 70.8 percent, which is common after a busy weekend.

The film has now reached a total India net collection of Rs 117.05 crore following its latest addition. The movie has earned Rs 139.25 crore at the Indian box office, which demonstrates its successful performance during weekdays.

Bhooth Bangla worldwide collection

The film has also performed well in overseas markets. The Day 11 report showed that the film added Rs 1.5 crore to its international earnings. The overseas gross collection now totals Rs 49.50 crore. The global gross collection of Bhooth Bangla reached Rs 188.75 crore because of its domestic and international box office earnings. The movie is now nearing its worldwide Rs 200 crore milestone.

The film achieved its first Rs 100 crore box office milestone after only four days of its worldwide release. The film has maintained its ability to attract audiences, particularly families who enjoy comedic films.

Bhooth Bangla vs Michael vs Dhurandhar 2

Bhooth Bangla faces competition from currently showing films which include the Michael Jackson biopic Michael and the Ranveer Singh action drama Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The Akshay Kumar starrer has preserved its market position despite the new movie releases.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

About Bhooth Bangla

The movie Bhooth Bangla which Priyadarshan directed stars Akshay Kumar in the main role. The film's supporting cast features Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, and veteran actor Asrani who appears in one of his last roles.

The movie had its theatrical release on April 17 2026 after experiencing multiple postponements. The special paid preview shows took place one day before the main screening on April 16.

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