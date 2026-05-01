Bhooth Bangla Box Office collection day 14: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy continues WINNING run with Rs 204 crore worldwide

Bhooth Bangla box office collection: Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla collected 3.40 Cr on Day 14. The horror-comedy crossed 204.28 Cr worldwide despite a noticeable second-week slowdown.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 14: Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla is still running in theatres during its second week, but the pace at the box office has started to slow down. On Day 14, the horror-comedy earned around ₹3.40 crore net in India from 8,007 shows across the country. With this, the film’s total India net collection now stands at ₹128.05 crore, while the India gross collection has reached ₹152.03 crore so far.

Bhooth Bangla worldwide collection day 14

The movie is also performing decently overseas. On its 14th day, it added ₹0.75 crore from international markets, taking the total overseas gross to ₹52.25 crore. Overall, the worldwide gross collection has now crossed ₹204 crore and currently stands at ₹204.28 crore.

Bhooth Bangla theatre occupancy day 14

The film shows a decrease in audience numbers despite maintaining respectable box office results. This pattern occurs with most movies which enter their second week, especially during weekdays. The total occupancy on Day 14 stayed low at 9-10%, which indicated that fewer people visited cinemas compared to the opening week. The morning shows began slowly because they had an occupancy rate of 5.54%. The afternoon brought modest collection growth as occupancy rates increased to almost 11.54%. However, the jump was not enough to create a major boost for the day’s total.

Bhooth Bangla city-wise occupancy

Looking at city-wise performance, Jaipur recorded the best response with nearly 13% occupancy. Bengaluru followed with around 11.5%, while Lucknow stayed close to 10%. NCR and Mumbai maintained their stability by performing at approximately 9% each. Pune delivered moderate numbers with occupancy around 8.5%. Some cities experienced reduced public reaction to their events.

Ahmedabad managed around 8%, Kolkata stayed near 6.5%, while Hyderabad and Bhopal were close to 6%. Surat and Chandigarh reported very low turnout at nearly 5%. Chennai had fewer shows, but the occupancy percentage looked slightly better because of limited screenings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

About Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla features a strong supporting cast, including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The wedding story takes place inside a mysterious palace, which becomes a site for unexpected supernatural events. The film had an impressive opening, but its second-week trend now shows the expected slowdown. It remains to be seen how well it holds in the coming days as new releases arrive in theatres.

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