Bhooth Bangla Box Office collection day 15: Akshay Kumar's horror comedy sees solid GROWTH as weekend nears, earns Rs 211 crore globally

Bhooth Bangla box office collection: Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 4.50 crore on Day 15, taking its worldwide total to Rs 211.05 crore. Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy continues a steady run with strong weekday hold.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 15: After two weeks at the box office, Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla is still performing well. The horror-comedy has received favourable word-of-mouth, resulting in moderate weekday box office. According to Sacnilk's calculations, Bhooth Bangla made Rs 4.50 crore on Day 15 from 4,807 shows. As of right now, the film's total net collections in India are estimated to be Rs 132.65 crore. In the meantime, India's total gross receipts are stated to be Rs 157.55 crore.

Bhooth Bangla worldwide collection

Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.25 crore on Day 15, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 53.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 211.05 crore.

Bhooth Bangla theatre occupancy

The total occupancy as of Day 15 is 11.69%. As is typical on weekdays, the morning shows registered 11.69%. But as the weekend approached, the afternoon performances saw a significant increase and achieved a remarkable 31.85% occupancy rate. Given these strong numbers and the end of the week, it is anticipated that the evening and night shows will also result in favourable occupancy rates.

With 313 shows, the National Capital Region (NCR) had an occupancy rate of 11.0%. With 188 shows, Ahmedabad has a poor occupancy percentage of just 4.0%. In the meantime, areas with occupancy rates of more than 20%, such as Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai, have made significant contributions. However, over a small number of concerts, areas like Surat, Kolkata, and Jaipur have reported poor occupancy rates.

Wamiqa Gabbi celebrates her first Rs 100 crore film

Filmmaker Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar’s reunion with Bhooth Bangla may have got mixed review, but nothing could stop the film from earning over Rs 100 crore both domestically and worldwide. The milestone holds special significance for Wamiqa Gabbi as this is her first Rs 100 crore film. The actor took to social media express gratitude. Wamiqa posted a series of BTS pictures from the sets of Bhooth Bangla, and wrote, “My first 100 crore film. Grateful beyond words to @priyadarshan.official, @akshaykumar, @ektarkapoor and @f.a.a.r.a… along with the entire cast and crew who believed in this film and gave it everything. Bhooth Bangla is as much yours as it is ours.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)

She further thanked her fans and added, “And to the audience… thank you for seeing it, feeling it, and slowly making space for it… and for me. ?? Every step here has been earned, learned, and deeply felt. This is just the beginning… I’ll keep showing up, keep growing, and keep entertaining you… always.”

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