Bhooth Bangla Box Office collection day 16: Akshay Kumar's film holds STRONG amid Raja Shivaji, Michael clash

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 16: Akshay Kumar's horror comedy earned Rs 4.35 crore, taking its India net total to Rs 137 crore and worldwide collection to Rs 217.73 crore.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 16

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 16: The box office receipts for Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla have been steadily increasing. In its third week of release, the film has now made over Rs 200 crore globally. Even though the horror comedy's revenues have been impacted by the release of new movies, it was still able to make a significant profit on its third Sunday. In its first week at the box office, the Priyadarshan film brought in Rs 84.40 crore. The film made Rs 43.75 crore the next week. The Sacnilk report now states that box office receipts on Day 16 were 3.3% lower than those on Day 15.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 16

Bhooth Bangla made Rs 4.35 crore from 4,435 shows on day 16. As a result, India's gross collection reached Rs 162.73 crore, while its net earnings reached Rs 137 crore.

Bhooth Bangla worldwide collection

In just four days after its release, Akshay Kumar ended the rule of Dhurandhar: The Revenge in theatres and went on to earn over Rs 100 crore globally. The film made Rs 1.50 crore in the foreign market on Day 16, bringing the total foreign income to Rs 55 crore. As a result, the film has already earned Rs 217.73 crore globally.

Bhooth Bangla faces fierce competition from these movies

Priyadarshan's horror-comedy is presently competing with Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji and the Aamir Khan-backed film Ek Din, which stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.

The film also competes at the box office with Hollywood films such as the Michael Jackson biopic Michael and the fashion drama The Devil Wears Prada 2.

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More about Bhooth Bangla

The movie Bhooth Bangla stars Akshay Kumar in the main role. The actor will portray two different roles throughout the film. The movie also includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma and the late Asrani. The horror drama, which Priyadarshan directed, was released on April 17 2026, after facing several postponements. The movie showed paid preview screenings one day before its official release on April 16 2026.

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