Bhooth Bangla Box Office collection day 18: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan's movie holds STRONG, nears Rs 150 crore mark

Bhooth Bangla Day 18 box office: Akshay Kumar's film crosses Rs 225 Cr worldwide, stays steady in week 3 with strong domestic and overseas collections.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 18: Bhooth Bangla is holding up surprisingly well at the box office even in its third week. The horror-comedy continues to pull in steady crowds both in India and overseas, crossing a worldwide gross of Rs 225.52 crore. By the end of Day 17, it had collected Rs 142.50 crore net in India, taking its total India gross to Rs 169.27 crore.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 18

On Day 18, the film added another Rs 0.15 crore net from 1,033 shows, according to early Sacnilk estimates. This pushes the total India net to Rs 142.65 crore and the gross to Rs 169.45 crore so far.

Bhooth Bangla theatre occupancy day 17

Day 17 itself was quite decent for a film in its late run. It earned Rs 5.50 crore net from 4,249 shows, which is a healthy 26.4% jump from the previous day’s Rs 4.35 crore. The Hindi 2D version led the charge with an overall occupancy of 33.86%. Evening shows were the strongest at 48.08%, while morning shows stayed slow at just 13.42%. Afternoon shows sat comfortably at 40.08%.

Bhoot Bangla overseas collection

Overseas markets also chipped in nicely, adding ₹1.25 crore on Day 17, taking the total overseas gross to ₹56.25 crore. The film is clearly benefiting from strong word-of-mouth and the loyal Akshay Kumar fan base.

About Bhooth Bangla

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla brings together the director and Akshay Kumar after nearly 15 years. Their past collaborations like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Bhagam Bhag are still fan favourites. The last time they worked together was on Khatta Meetha back in 2009. This time, Akshay is joined by a solid cast including Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The movie has managed to keep its steady run going even while facing competition from new releases like Dhurandhar, Dacoit, Project Hail Mary, and Ek Din. For a horror-comedy in its third week, these numbers are respectable and show that the film still has some life left in theatres. Akshay and Priyadarshan’s reunion seems to have worked its magic once again.

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