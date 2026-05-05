Bhooth Bangla Box Office collection day 18: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy maintains PACE amid new releases, nears Rs 230 crore worldwide

Bhooth Bangla Day 18 box office: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy crosses Rs 227.97 crore worldwide, staying steady despite new releases and third-week slowdown.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 18

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 18: Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy Bhooth Bangla is still going strong in its third week at the theatres. After receiving a lot of love and appreciation from audiences, the film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide and is now steadily heading towards Rs 230 crore.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 18

The Priyadarshan-directed film has managed to hold its ground even as fresh releases have entered the market and created some competition. In the first two weeks, it collected a solid Rs 128.5 crore net in India. According to Sacnilk, on its third Monday (Day 18), the movie earned Rs 1.75 crore from 4,054 shows. With this, its total India gross has reached Rs 171.32 crore, while the India net collection stands at Rs 144.25 crore.

Bhooth Bangla worldwide collection

Overseas, the film added another Rs 0.40 crore on Day 18, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 56.65 crore. Adding both India and overseas figures, Bhooth Bangla has now collected Rs 227.97 crore worldwide. Not bad at all for a horror comedy that’s already in its third week.

Bhooth Bangla vs Raja Shivaji vs TDWP 2 vs Michael

The film is currently facing heat from big new releases like Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji, Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut Ek Din, the Hollywood sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2, and the Michael Jackson biopic Michael. Still, it’s holding on reasonably well.

What audiences seem to be enjoying the most is the fun, nostalgic vibe the film brings. Directed by Priyadarshan, who has a long history of successful comedies with Akshay, the movie stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, and the late Asrani in key roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

About Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla finally hit theatres on April 17, 2026, after facing multiple delays. Special preview shows were held a day before, on April 16. While it may not be breaking records every day anymore, the film continues to entertain families and fans who love light-hearted horror comedies with a good dose of laughs and desi flavour.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

