Bhooth Bangla Box Office collection day 19: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan's horror-comedy JUMPS on Tuesday, crosses Rs 230 crore worldwide

Bhooth Bangla Day 19 box office: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy jumps 28% on Tuesday, crosses Rs 231 crore worldwide despite strong competition.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 19: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is still going strong at the box office even after 19 days in theatres. Despite tough competition from new releases like Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji and Anne Hathaway’s The Devil Wears Prada 2, the film has crossed the Rs 230 crore worldwide mark and continues to pick up pace.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 19

On Tuesday (Day 19), the movie showed a solid jump, collecting Rs 2.25 crore nett across 4,397 shows, according to Sacnilk. That’s a healthy 28.6% growth compared to Monday’s Rs 1.75 crore collection. With this boost, Bhooth Bangla has taken its India net collection to Rs 146.50 crore, while the domestic gross stands at Rs 173.88 crore.

Bhooth Bangla overseas collection

Overseas, the film added another Rs 0.50 crore on Tuesday, pushing its international total to Rs 57.15 crore. Adding everything together, the worldwide gross now stands at Rs 231.03 crore. Not bad at all for a horror-comedy that’s already nearly three weeks old.

Bhooth Bangla full cast

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role along with Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and the late Asrani in important parts. The story revolves around a family that inherits a grand old ancestral mansion. Excited by its royal look, they decide to host their daughter’s wedding there. The property contains a hidden history that frightens visitors who come to celebrate. The celebration transforms into complete chaos because the unknown visitors. The event contains both funny elements and terrifying components.

How audience reacting to the movie?

The film has been getting a good response from families and audiences who enjoy light-hearted horror with comedy. The third week of the film shows that Priyadarshan's trademark method of combining comedic elements with horror elements maintains its effectiveness. The film continues to attract audiences because of positive word of mouth which has resulted in weekday box office growth after its major opening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

It will be interesting to see how much more Bhooth Bangla can add to its tally in the coming days. So far, it has turned out to be another successful collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan.

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