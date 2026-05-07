Bhooth Bangla Box Office collection day 20: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan's film continues STRONG run despite 22% Wednesday dip

Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar continues its strong box office run, earning Rs 232.78 crore worldwide by Day 20 despite a weekday slowdown in collections.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 20: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is still going strong as it heads towards the end of its third week in theatres. Like most films, the pace has slowed down a bit on weekdays, but it continues to add to its impressive total.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 2

On Day 20 (Wednesday), the movie collected a net of Rs 1.75 crore from 4,522 shows, according to Sacnilk. That takes its total India gross to Rs 175.93 crore and the India net collection to Rs 148.25 crore so far. Overseas, it added another Rs 0.15 crore on the same day, pushing its international gross to Rs 56.85 crore. All in all, the worldwide collection now stands at Rs 232.78 crore. The film had already crossed the Rs 230 crore global mark by the end of Day 19, which is a solid achievement for a horror-comedy.

Bhooth Bangla theatre occupancy

As expected on a regular Wednesday, morning occupancy was quite low at just 4.62%. Afternoon, evening, and night shows should improve the numbers later in the day, but it’s clear the initial rush has settled. In terms of screens, the National Capital Region is leading with 298 shows, though occupancy is hovering around 6%. Mumbai had 130 shows at similar levels, while Pune saw the highest morning occupancy at 8% with 39 shows. Cities like Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Bengaluru saw even quieter footfalls.

More about Bhooth Bangla

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla tells the story of a family that inherits a grand old ancestral mansion. Excited by its royal look, they decide to host their daughter’s wedding there, completely unaware of the property’s dark and spooky past. The next events present a disordered combination of terror and humor because unusual occurrences transform their major celebration into a comical disaster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The movie maintains its performance at a satisfactory level through its third week because of its successful combination of frightening moments and comedic elements. The movie, which features Akshay Kumar as its main actor, provides viewers with an enjoyable and cheerful ghost experience that appeals to people of all ages. The total revenue for the movie remains impressive despite a decline in daily earnings, which is typical for this movie category.

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