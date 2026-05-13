Bhooth Bangla Box Office collection day 27: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy REFUSES to slow down, crosses Rs 160 crore

Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar continues its successful theatrical run, earning over Rs 243 crore worldwide in 27 days and maintaining a strong hold at the box office even in its fourth week.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 27: Akshay Kumar's horror comedy Bhooth Bangla is having a successful theatrical run throughout the world. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, has now grossed Rs 243 crore worldwide after 26 days in theatres. Here's a look at how much the movie collected on day 27.

Bhoot Bangla box office collection day 27

As of Day 27, Bhooth Bangla is currently running across 1,077 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.07 crore, according to Sacnilk. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 191.86 Cr and total India net to Rs 161.77 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

Bhooth Bangla makes solid numbers in the 4th week

Bhooth Bangla posted solid numbers during its fourth weekend. The movie made Rs 3.00 crore on the fourth Saturday, Day 23.

On Day 24, the fourth Sunday, collections increased even more to Rs 4.00 crore. The movie earned Rs 1.35 crore on Day 25, the fourth Monday.

With these profits, the film's total net collection in India has reached Rs 160.10 crore.

All about Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla follows Arjun Acharya, played by Akshay Kumar, as he inherits a beautiful ancestral home in Mangalpur village. He chooses to host his sister Meera's wedding there. Meera is played by Mithila Palkar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Soon, a series of unusual occurrences begins to disturb the household. The villagers believe that the house contains hidden, dangerous secrets. Arjun must investigate the property's hidden history to find out the reason his grandfather left it to his family.

The film features an ensemble cast which includes Paresh Rawal Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi in major roles.

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