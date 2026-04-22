Bhooth Bangla Box Office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy shows growth, earns Rs 72 crore

Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar continues to get more viewers. The film was successful in witnessing growth despite weekday.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 5: Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar's film Bhooth Bangla has been successful in striking a chord with the viewers. The horror-comedy continues to get immense love for its gripping storyline, flawless performances and the typical Priyadarshan-style humor. Those who have enjoyed Akshay Kumar's comedic timing feel it is a perfect throwback to entertaining roles he has played in the past. Going by the positive reviews and word of mouth, Bhooth Bangla has emerged as an enjoyable watch. The film had collected over Rs 58 crore net in India over the weekend. Read further to know how much it could mint on day 5.

How much did Akshay Kumar-starrer earn on day 5?

Going by what has been reported by trade website Sacnilk, Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla managed to rake in Rs 7.52 crore net in India on Tuesday. With this, its domestic earnings amounted to Rs 72.27 crore. A day ahead of the release, the film had run paid premieres which helped it mint Rs 3.75 crore. On the day of release, Bhooth Bangla raked in Rs 12.25 crore. Over the weekend too, Priyadarshan's film witnessed a spurt in collections. While its Saturday's collection stood at Rs 19 crore, on Sunday the collection increased to Rs 23 crore. On Monday, it witnessed a dip and amassed Rs 6.75 crore.

Has Bhoot Bangla raced ahead of past releases?

Yes, Bhooth Bangla has outpaced several films. For instance, it managed to beat Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya, which had earned Rs 35.86 crore in five days. The film has also been successful in defeating Sharvari and Abhay Verma's Munjya which had earned Rs 27.40 crore collection in five days.

What has Akshay Kumar said about Animal and Dhurandhar's success?

During a recent conversation, Akshay Kumar stressed on the evolution of the film industry post the success of Baahubali. The star also expressed desire to be part of films by new-age directors including Aditya Dhar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga following the success of Animal and Dhurandhar. While speaking to Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Akshay said, "If any of these directors think that I deserve to be in their films, they can approach me. But most importantly, they should find something suitable for me, and I should also feel okay with it. I want to do an action film."

Akshay also revealed that Animal managed to bring back the 'angry young man' in a more compelling manner than what Amitabh Bachchan did in the past.

"Then came Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. I can never forget Bobby Deol's character." Akshay said that in Animal, the anger went beyond limits. "The film brought back the whole 'angry young man' era—with ten times more power than what Amitabh Bachchan brought back then; that was limited, Animal wasn't," he added.

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