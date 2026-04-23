Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar-Wamiqa Gabbi starrer eyes massive milestone

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar's horror comedy has been successful in winning hearts. BollywoodLife tells you how much the film earned on day 6.

Akshay Kumar’s latest horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla continues to enjoy a stable run at box office. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is gradually inching toward the elite Rs 100 crore mark in India. The film - which also features Wamiqa Gabbi and Paresh Rawal - opened to a strong first weekend. Its impressive collection was driven by positive buzz and the genuine curiosity among the viewers. Even though the film had witnessed a dip during weekdays, it has maintained a steady pace overall. If it follows this trend, Bhooth Bangla will soon enter the elite Rs 100 crore club.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 6 update

According to Sacnilk, Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla was run across 11,158 shows. It managed to collect a net of Rs 4.85 crore today. With this, the film's total India gross collection amounted to Rs 92.34 crore. Its total India net collection stands at Rs 77.60 crore so far. Its India final collections are yet to be reported. (These figures are updated in real time as further reports arrive.)

How much did Bhoot Bangla Box earn on day 5?

On Day 5, Akshay Kumar-Wamiqa Gabbi starrer managed to earn Rs 8 crore. It collections were slightly higher than what it earned on day 4. On day 4, the film had seen an occupancy of 20% across 11,589 shows.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 4 update

The film saw a noticeable dip on its first Monday, which usually happens after an impressive opening weekend. On day 4, the film's India net collection stood at Rs 6.75 crore. The film was run across 10,984 shows and registered an occupancy rate of 14%. Even though it witnessed a dip, the film managed to hold reasonably well at box office.

What did Akshay Kumar say about Bhoot Bangla?

Akshay was recently asked if he made a conscious decision to release a light-hearted film when action and violent films were performing well ruling at the box office. Akshay told PTI, "There are different kinds of films being made. Dhurandhar is a great film, I've seen it. This (Bhoot Bangla) is a different film. Dhurandhar is an adult film, this (Bhoot Bangla) is for kids and families. When we made this film, we didn't look at what the current trend is. We rather looked at whether the story was good or not, and accordingly, we made this film. We never thought about the trend."

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