Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar-Wamiqa Gabbi starrer holds FIRM, set to cross Rs 100 crore in India

Bhooth Bangla Box office collection: Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Bhooth Bangla is facing no trouble in maintaining momentum at Box Office. Read on to know what its day 6 collection has been so far.

Bhooth Bangla Box office collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla has faced no trouble in holding steady at the box office. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film had hit theatres on April 17. Even after six days, the film has been successful in maintaining its momentum in theatres. As reported by Sacnilk, on day 6, Bhooth Bangla has been given about 1,906 shows. Until 10.30 am, the film had reportedly earned a net of Rs 0.16 Cr. With this, the film's total India gross collection stands at Rs 86.80 Cr and total India net has amounted to Rs 72.91 Cr so far. The film's India final collections are yet to be reported.

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn on day 5?

Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla kicked off its theatrical run with advance bookings that amounted to Rs 3.75 crore. On the day of release, the film's collection had amounted to Rs 12.25 crore, courtesy 12,386 shows nationwide. It recorded an average occupancy of 19%. On Day 5, the horror comedy's collection was much higher and bigger than what it had earned on day 4. It recorded a 13.3% growth from day 4's net collection of Rs 6.75 crore. In India, Bhooth Bangla has crossed the Rs 70 crore mark. It is now set to cross Rs 100 crore. Worldwide, the film had achieved the crucial milestone in four days.

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn on day 4?

According to reports, the film had witnessed a slight dip on day 4. The film managed to earn Rs 6.75 crore with about 11,000 shows. Its occupancy was recorded at 14.23%.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

What did Akshay Kumar say about RRR, Baahubali?

Akshay Kumar had said in a recent interaction that larger-than-life spectacles such as RRR and Baahubali played a key role in bringing viewers back to theatres after the pandemic subsided.

"RRR, even Baahubali for that matter, had a very different kind of making. It was larger than life—where a man single-handedly controls ten elephants, with the director focusing on the man's forearms. That is the conviction of the director, and it was beautifully done. Very well-made films. They showed us a different aspect of filmmaking—how grand and larger than life it can be," Akshay Kumar had said in a chat with Shubhankar Mishra.

The actor also lauded Animal for brining back the 'angry young man' with more impact and force. Akshay Kumar lauded Sandeep Reddy Vanga for creating new cinema with Animal, and helping the viewers look at a hero in a different way. As Akshay said, the film changed the perception of hero. "Viewers saw that he too is a hero who doesn't just bite but can stab ten times. Same with Kabir Singh. He is the most angry lover," Akshay added.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and helmed by Ranbir Kapoor, Animal was a blockbuster at the box office.

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