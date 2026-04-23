Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 7: Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Akshay Kumar's film set to cross Rs 80 crore in India net?

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 7: Amid Dhurandhar 2 box office storm, Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan's film maintains strong hold.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 7: Priyadarshan’s film Bhooth Bangla, which has been headlined by Akshay Kumar had released in theatres on April 17. A day ahead of the theatrical release, the makers had run paid previews. Since its release, Bhooth Bangla has enjoyed a steady run at the box office, and was successful in crossing Rs 75 crore mark in domestic collection.

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn on day 7?

As reported by trade site Sacnilk, on day 7, Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla had achieved worldwide collections of Rs 127.37 crore. Of this, the film's India gross collection stands at Rs 93.87 crore, and its overseas collection stands at Rs 33.50 crore. The film's net collection across 72,223 shows stands at Rs 78.90 crore.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection update

As reported by trade website Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla had earned Rs 6.15 crore net in India on Wednesday. Sinc e the film had witnessed a slight drop, its domestic collection amounted to Rs 78.90 crore. On Monday, the film had earned Rs 6.75 crore. On Tuesday, it witnessed a spurt and earned Rs 8 crore. From its premiers, Bhooth Bangla managed to earn Rs 3.75 crore and about Rs 12.25 crore on the day of its release. On Saturday and Sunday, the film raked in Rs 19 crore and Rs 23 crore respectively.

What did Akshay Kumar say about Wamiqa-Aishwarya comparisons?

In a recent chat with Shubhankar Mishra, Akshay Kumar was asked about the comparisons that are drawn between Wamiqa Gabbi and Aishwarya Rai. In his reaction, Akshay said, "Her (Wamiqa's) eyes are like Aishwarya Rai's, but she has her own identity. She is doing things her own way. She entered the film industry after a lot of struggle. She worked in Punjabi films, and now she is working across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinema, exploring every genre."

What is Bhooth Bangla about?

Bhooth Bangla revolves around the story of a man who inherits a palace in rural Mangalpur. He makes plans to get her sister married there. But his plans go awry when a string of weird supernatural occurrences force him to understand the mysterious past of the palace. The film

features Wamiqa Gabbi in double role. She plays both Priya and Chitra. Akshay Kumar too essays dual roles as Arjun Acharya and Madhav Acharya. In addition to Wamiqa Gabbi and Akshaay Kumar, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, and Tabu in key roles.

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