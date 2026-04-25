Bhooth Bangla Box Office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy nears Rs 90 crore amid Michael's release

Bhooth Bangla Day 8 box office collection: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy earns 4.97 crore, nearing 90 crore in India despite competition, while a BTS injury video sparks buzz.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 8: Bhooth Bangla, a horror comedy directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar, is in its second week. Despite competition from Dhurandhar 2 and Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, the film continues to gain traction after a respectable opening week.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 8

As it reached the second week, Bhooth Bangla earned ₹4.97 crore net in India, bringing its domestic total to ₹89.37 crore, according to the trade website Sacnilk. In its first week of release, the movie earned ₹84.40 crore. It made ₹12.25 crore on its first day and ₹3.75 crore from its premieres. On Saturday and Sunday, the movie brought in ₹19 crore and ₹23 crore, respectively. It earned ₹6.75 crore on Monday despite the anticipated decline. Since then, it has largely been consistent, earning ₹8 crore on Tuesday, ₹6.15 crore on Wednesday, and ₹5.50 crore on Thursday. It's unclear if the movie will experience a surge as the weekend approaches.

Akshay injured himself on the sets?

Before the movie's premiere, the producers of Bhooth Bangla released a behind-the-scenes video of Akshay. The actor, who is well-known for doing his own stunts, can be seen completing a mid-air jump kick in the brief video. But when he lands, he loses his equilibrium and collapses, injuring himself. Both the event date and the severity of Akshay's injuries are still unknown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Priyadarshan-Akshay reunite after...

Priyadarshan and Akshay reunite in Bhooth Bangla after a 15-year separation. Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Bhagam Bhag are just a few of the successful comedies on which the two had previously worked together. Their most recent collaboration was Khatta Meetha in 2010. In addition, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and Wamiqa Gabbi appear in the movie. In collaboration with Cape of Good Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, a branch of Balaji Telefilms Ltd., is presenting it. Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor are producing it.

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