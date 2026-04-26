Bhooth Bangla Box Office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy enters Rs 100 crore club, crosses Rs 161 crore worldwide

Bhooth Bangla box office Day 9: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's horror comedy enters Rs 100 crore club in India and crosses Rs 161 crore worldwide.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 9: The long-awaited reunion between actor Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan finally happened through their movie Bhooth Bangla, which opened in theatres on April 17. The horror-comedy film started with a strong box office performance, which enabled it to compete against the top movie, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2. The movie maintained its strength from its initial week through its second week with another successful performance. Bhooth Bangla maintained its strong performance on Saturday while achieving its major milestone by reaching the Rs 100 crore club in India. The movie has achieved over Rs 160 crore in worldwide gross earnings while competing against the Hollywood release Michael, which tells the life story of music legend Michael Jackson.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 9

Bhooth Bangla generated earnings of Rs 10.75 crore on Day 9, according to Sacnilk, which reported that the movie showed at approximately 9,266 locations throughout India. The domestic net collection now stands at Rs 100.90 crore after the latest update. The film has achieved an India gross collection of Rs 120.10 crore.

Bhooth Bangla worldwide collection

The movie generated Rs 4 crore in international revenue on Saturday which brought its total overseas earnings to Rs 41.50 crore. The worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 161.60 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 and Michael both earned Rs 2.95 crore and Rs 5 crore respectively at the box office during that time period.

About Bhooth Bangla

The movie marks Priyadarshan's return to work with Akshay Kumar through his direction of Bhooth Bangla, which reunites him with Akki after their previous successful collaborations in Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009) and Khatta Meetha (2010).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The film also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta in important roles. It is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, in association with Cape of Good Films, and produced by Akshay Kumar along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more