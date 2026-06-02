Bhooth Bangla OTT release: When and Where to watch Akshay Kumar's horror comedy online

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is reportedly set for its OTT debut on Netflix around June 12. Here's everything to know about the film's streaming release and storyline.

Bhooth Bangla OTT release: Whenever Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan join hands, audiences know they're in for a fun ride with laughter and entertainment, as is pretty much expected. But this time the duo has thrown in a healthy dose of spooky folk horror, mixed with all that familiar comedic timing, and honestly, it just works. Their latest film, Bhooth Bangla, released in theatres on April 17, 2026, and it quickly grabbed attention for how it blends supernatural thrills with classic Priyadarshan comedy.

Bhooth Bangla OTT release

While the film received mixed reviews, it found a loyal audience that enjoyed its light-hearted take on horror. Now, after a decent theatrical run, Bhooth Bangla is all set to entertain viewers at home. According to reports, Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights, and the film is expected to premiere on the platform around June 12. An official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

This project marks the seventh collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan- one of Bollywood’s most successful and beloved actor-director pairs. Their previous films, like Hera Pheri, Hungama, and Garam Masala, are still considered cult comedies. After nearly 15 years, their reunion created huge buzz even before the film hit theatres.

About Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla cleverly mixes humour with village folklore and mystery. Unlike typical horror-comedies that depend on cheap jump scares, this one builds its story around emotional drama, comic confusion, and rooted Indian superstitions, making it feel fresh and entertaining.

The film follows Arjun (Akshay Kumar), a London-based man who returns to his late mother’s ancestral village in Mangalpur after inheriting an old palace. He plans to turn the property into a wedding venue for his sister. However, things kinda take a spooky turn when he learns about this really terrifying local curse, tied to newlywed brides. According to village legends, there’s this demonic spirit called Vadhusur who abducts brides as a human sacrifice. And as fear grips the whole village, Arjun has to sort of uncover the real truth behind the haunting and also protect his family, for real.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

With its perfect blend of laughs, chills, and that little bit of heart, Bhooth Bangla is honestly a fun reminder of why the Akshay- Priyadarshan duo still works so well. Now fans are basically waiting for its Netflix debut, so they can enjoy all the madness right from their own homes.

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