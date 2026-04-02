Bhooth Bangla POSTPONED: Ekta Kapoor explains why the delay will helps viewers

Akshay Kumar and Priydarshan's much-awaited horror comedy, Bhooth Bangla has reportedly been postponed. Read on to know more.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to win hearts and smash records at the Box Office. Going by day 15 collection, the film has crossed Rs 950 crore so far. On day 14, Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun starrer had earned Rs 920 crore net and its gross total in India stood at Rs 1,101.47 crore.

Honestly, Dhurandhar 2 has been hearts because it has everything that is required for a movie to be an instant hit with the viewers. It offers an interesting mix of a compelling story, real emotions and flawless action. Hence, you’re never bored. Amid the success of Dhurandhar 2, Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla has been given a new release date.

Has Bhooth Bangla's release date been changed?

Bhooth Bangla was earlier slated to hit theatres on April 10. However, it will now arrive with paid previews that start from April 16. Film's producer Ektaa Kapoor took to Instagram to confirm the new release date. She put out an official note that read, “After extensive discussion and multiple requests from our distribution partners and exhibitors across key markets, we have decided to postpone the release of Bhooth Bangla by one week. We remain committed to delivering a great cinematic experience and are confident that this decision will benefit audiences and allow the film to have a powerful run in cinemas.”

What is the real reason for movie's delay?

Ekta Kapoor also mentioned the real reason behind the decision to shift the release date of her much-anticipated film. And yes, it was due to the exceptional box office performance of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. It read, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently enjoying an exceptional run at the box office, which is great news for producers at large. Our exhibitors felt that giving it a clear, uninterrupted window would be in the best interest of the industry ecosystem.”

It further read, “By moving Bhooth Bangla ahead by a week, we are ensuring that both films get the theatrical space, marketing focus, and audience attention they truly deserve. We believe this approach benefits everyone, the filmmakers, the exhibitors, and most importantly, the audiences, who get to experience each film without compromise. We will always prioritise the comfort of the theatre-going audience and strive to entertain them in the best way possible with our films.”

What is Bhooth Bangla about?

The makers had unveiled the teaser of Bhooth Bangla last month. The film features Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi and Tabu in key roles, and is helmed by Priyadarshan. The film remains special to all the viewers because it marks the reunion of Akshay and Priyadarshan after 19 years. The over 1-minute teaser opens with a voice over, "In Mangalpur no one gets married" and warns of "Vadhusur". The teaser was loved by the netizens for it offers an interesting mix of comedic scenes and funny dialogues. And of course, it had a few haunting moments too. What is difficult to ignore is the connection that remains common between Bhooth Bangla and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Yes, take a closer look and you'd see that the haveli where Manjulika had resided as a ghost.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more