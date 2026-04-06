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Bhooth Bangla trailer: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan revive comedy magic

Bhooth Bangla trailer brings back the amazing and impeccable comedy vibe as Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan reunite. The trailer is high on quirky moments, spooky twists, and classic humor.

By: Gaurika Sharma  |  Published: April 6, 2026 3:34 PM IST

Bhooth Bangla trailer: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan revive comedy magic

If you’ve been missing that classic Bollywood comedy chaos, the wait is over! The trailer of Bhoot Bangla has finally arrived, and to be honest, it feels like an absolute throwback moment. Akshay Kumar is back and teams up with Priyadarshan to leave the viewers in splits. For the unversed, this is a duo that has given us some seriously hilarious comedies over the years. The moment you watch the trailer, you know they bring back old magic. Yes, this comes with a vibe that is about pure nostalgia. From weird characters to hilarious situations, the trailer has everything to leave the fans entertained.

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The film also comes with a surprise twist. Tabu emerges and successfully grabs everyone's attention. She’s not just there for laughs. Take a closer look and you'd understand that she offers an interesting blend of mystery and intrigue. And her avatar in the film? That's what people will talk about for a long time..

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As the name suggests, Bhoot Bangla is an interesting mix of humour and fear. It has a haunted setup, eerie moments, and then nonstop laughter.

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What does the trailer show?

The trailer of Bhooth Bangla brings to the viewers Akshay’s character inheriting a bungalow. This comes with a haunted jungle right behind it called Pisaach Van. But he isn’t willing to miss the deal because it’s haunted. Even as Paresh Rawal’s character tries to warn Mithila Palkar’s character of the many disadvantages in the house, Akshay doesn't pay attention to them. The trailer culminstes with Akshay waking Vadhusur from his sleep.

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About the Author

Gaurika Sharma
Tags Akshay Kumar Horror Comedy Bhoot Bangla Akshay Kumar Bhoot Bangla Movie Bhoot Bangla Teaser Bhoot Bangla Trailer Bhooth Bangla