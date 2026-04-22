Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar-Wamiqa Gabbi's hit film earns over Rs 118.12 crore

Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 5: Despite Dhurandhar 2 massive success, Akshay Kumar-Wamiqa Gabbi starrer maintains firm hold at box office.

Bhooth Bangla box office worldwide collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla - with its compelling narrative and impeccable cast continues to maintain its momentum at the box office. The film -which has been directed by Priyadarshan - had released in theatres on April 17. As reported by Sacnilk, on day 5 Bangla had earned a net of Rs 8 crore across 11,589 shows. With this, the film's total India gross collections amount to Rs 86.62 crore and total India net collections stand at Rs 72.75 crore so far. Overseas, the film managed to earn Rs 2.50 crore on Day 5. Hence, its total overseas earnings amount to Rs 31.50 crore so far. The film's worldwide gross collection has amounted to Rs 118.12 crore.

What has been Bhooth Bangla's earnings on day 5?

Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla had started its theatrical run on a positive note. The film's advance bookings had amounted to Rs 3.75 crore. On day 1, the film's collection stood at Rs 12.25 crore, thanks to its 12,386 shows that had run nationwide. It recorded an average occupancy of 19%. On Day 5, the film's collections were higher than day 4. In India, Bhooth Bangla has been successful in crossing Rs 70 crore mark.

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn on day 4?

According to reports, the film had witnessed a slight dip on day 4. The film managed to earn Rs 6.75 crore with about 11,000 shows. Its occupancy was recorded at 14.23%.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

What did Akshay Kumar say on Hera Pheri 3?

In a recent chat with Subhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Akshay Kumar had commented if Hera Pheri 3 will happen anytime soon. In his reaction, Akshay said, "Hera Pheri 3 abhi filhaal toh nahi ban rahi". When Subhankar mentioned that he was shocked to hear this, Akshay replied, “Mujhe khud jhatka laga tha. Koi baat nahi, Welcome bana li. Thoda kuch mantra padna padega ki sab theek ho jaaye. Abhi ek saal toh nahi hain. Uske bohot saare issues hain, aisa nahi hain ki hum teeno [actors] saath nahi hain. Welcome to the Jungle mein hum teeno saath hain. Kuch kuch cheesein hoti hain jo main camera pe nahi bol sakta. Bohot saari cheezein, agreements hain, which takes the project backwards".

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