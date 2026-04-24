Bhooth Bangla worldwide collection: Amid Michael's release, Akshay Kumar's film holds STRONG; earns Rs 135 crore

Bhooth Bangla crosses 135 crore worldwide in its first week as Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's reunion delivers steady box office performance despite competition.

Bhooth Bangla worldwide collection day 7: Bhooth Bangla has been enjoying a solid run at the box office since its release. The horror-comedy, led by Akshay Kumar, crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide within just four days, an impressive feat that set the tone for its first week.

Bhooth Bangla worldwide collection

The film maintained its audience interest after weekdays began, although its viewership numbers dropped. The film has maintained its theatrical run because it competes against Dhurandhar 2 while receiving mixed reviews from critics. Bhooth Bangla reached ₹135.81 crore in global earnings by Day 7, according to Sacnilk, which showed its continuous success across different markets.

Bhooth Bangla brings Akshay and Priyadarshan

The film brings together Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan for their first collaboration after 16 years. The duo has delivered multiple popular hits together which fans consider their best work. The movies Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and De Dana Dan serve as examples of their successful collaboration. Their collaboration once again seems to have struck a chord with audiences, especially fans of their signature comedy style.

Bhooth Bangla cast

The film includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, and Rajesh Sharma as supporting actors besides Akshay. The movie delivers an emotional impact through its final performance by legendary actor Asrani, who will forever be remembered by devoted fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Theatrical release of Bhooth Bangla experienced multiple delays because the film changed its release schedule before its final screening on April 17, 2026, which began on April 16 through paid previews. The movie succeeded at the box office because it combines nostalgic elements with comedic content and the presence of popular actors, which continues to draw viewers to theatres.

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