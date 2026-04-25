Bhooth Bangla worldwide collection day 8: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy ROARS past Rs 144 crore globally

Bhooth Bangla worldwide collection day 8: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's film crosses Rs 144 crore worldwide, with strong second weekend hopes despite mixed reviews.

Bhooth Bangla worldwide collection: Akshay Kumar’s film Bhooth Bangla has collected around Rs 84 crore in its first week, and the makers are now hoping for strong earnings in the second week. The film marks the return of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan working together after many years. Fans were excited to see the duo reunite, but audience reactions have been mixed so far.

The film encounters increased competition because multiple new films were released during the current week. The second weekend has started, which brings all attention to Bhooth Bangla's upcoming performance. The movie will experience a significant increase in box office revenue on its ninth day.

Bhooth Bangla worldwide collection day 8

Bhooth Bangla has delivered a solid performance at the worldwide box office, collecting an impressive ₹144.70 crore in gross earnings so far, according to Sacnilk. The film has generated ₹107.20 crore from Indian markets while overseas collections total ₹37.50 crore. The movie has achieved net collections of ₹90.15 crore in India. The film has achieved strong theatrical distribution through 91,302 shows, which have generated these audience numbers.

Bhooth Bangla's global success

The box office performance suggests that Bhooth Bangla has managed to attract audiences both in India and in international markets. The Indian market remains the largest source of its total revenue while international markets have contributed substantial amounts, which increase its global earnings. The film has achieved commercial success because Akshay Kumar's stardom and its comedy-horror elements have enabled it to reach audiences beyond Indian territories.

The film has sustained its box office success because audiences continue to watch it despite the presence of competing films. The mixed viewer reactions demonstrate that star power and viewer curiosity have contributed to the film's financial success. The film Bhooth Bangla has achieved decent box office results and will attempt to maintain its current success through its upcoming weekend period, which includes the next weekend.

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About Bhooth Bangla

With this film, director Priyadarshan and Akshay reunited after a 14-year separation. Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Garam Masala, and Khatta Meetha are just a few of the iconic films that the adored actor and director duo have previously worked on. In addition to Akshay, the movie has important parts for Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

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