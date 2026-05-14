Bhooth Bsngla Box Office collection day 27: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy maintains IMPRESSIVE hold in 4th week

Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar continues its successful box office run after 27 days in theatres, earning Rs 246.60 crore worldwide despite facing strong competition from new releases.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 27

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 27: Who would have imagined that Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan teaming up again after so many years would create such a storm at the box office? Their horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla has been running successfully for 27 days now and is still refusing to fade away even after nearly a month in theatres.

The film has turned out to be a solid hit, and surprisingly, it has already faced tough competition from as many as seven different releases since hitting screens. Yet, the “ghost” of Bhooth Bangla continues to linger in people’s minds. Audiences are genuinely enjoying the fun mix of scares and laughs, which has kept the film alive for this long.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection

However, like most movies, it has started feeling the pressure during weekdays. On Wednesday, the film collected ₹1.92 crore, which dropped further to ₹1.46 crore on Thursday. The numbers show clear changes throughout the week. The movie faces difficulties in attracting viewers and increasing ticket sales because Raja Shivaji and Dhurandhar 2 present intense competition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The film has grossed ₹246.60 crore worldwide so far, with ₹193.35 crore coming from India and ₹53.25 crore from overseas markets. Its India net collection stands at approximately ₹163.05 crore. Interestingly, around 200,604 shows of the film were screened just yesterday.

For a horror-comedy in its fourth week, these figures are quite respectable. While the daily collections have slowed down, the film has already done enough to be called a commercial success and has brought back the old Akshay-Priyadarshan magic that fans clearly missed.

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